OU softball: Kinzie Hansen's 4 home runs propel Sooners into Big 12 Tournament Championship against OSU

Kinzie Hansen doesn’t like to waste opportunities.
And the sophomore catcher felt her recent play wasn’t representative of that heading into the postseason. In Oklahoma’s season series finale against Oklahoma State, she totaled two home runs in seven at-bats. Though those numbers were her best in several games, Hansen thought that was just wasn’t enough.
So, she aimed to make the most out of the Big 12 Tournament’s opening games — and she did just that.
As Oklahoma (44-2, 18-1 Big 12) downed Baylor (27-20, 8-10), 10-2, and Texas Tech (20-26, 3-16), 8-2, in its first two games of the tournament, Hansen crushed four home runs in five at-bats. She also tallied six RBIs as her performances ultimately helped lift OU to the Big 12 Tournament Championship game — where it’ll rematch OSU.
“We always hope that we’re in that game,” head coach Patty Gasso said on Friday. “We fight to be in that game. We train to be in that game. So, this team is gonna get some rest and come out and just do everything they can to bring back a championship, that's what we try to do.”
Though the Sooners’ wins ended in comfortable margins, neither started comfortably.
In both outings, OU found itself trailing 2-1 early on. Both deficits occurred after mishaps made by Oklahoma’s defense. Against the Bears, a throwing error allowed Baylor to notch the first run of the game and place a runner in scoring position, who later scored. And against the Red Raiders, a fielding error sparked nearly the same sequence of events as the Sooners’ earlier game as the mistake allowed a runner to score and put an eventual scorer on third.
However, after such faults were made, OU’s demeanor didn’t shift. Oklahoma didn’t allow Baylor to score again after the first inning, and also held Texas Tech scoreless after the second inning. Meanwhile, OU’s offense continued to dominate, just like it’s done all season.
Hansen said the Sooners just stayed focused.
“(We’re) always discussing our adjustments and seeing what we can do better,” Hansen said. “We’ll always have each other’s backs. When one person doesn't have a good at-bat, we can always count on each other. There’s never a moment in the dugout when we’re not locked in and ready for what’s next.”
Hansen’s performance was a testament to her team’s demeanor. She credited the Sooners’ coaching staff as a reason behind her high level of play.
In return, Gasso praised Hansen’s team-first mentality, and said it was just a matter of time for Hansen to have a big game.
“(We) challenged her a bit,” Gasso said of Hansen. “She just really answered the call, and at the right time. And this is when you want to get hot. I don't know how much hotter you can get if you're Kinzie Hansen in a day. … This young lady has been waiting for a break-through big moment. She got it.”
Now, the Sooners will look to build upon Friday’s success against the Cowgirls (42-8, 15-3). OSU handed Oklahoma its first conference loss since 2017 in a 6-4 comeback win on May 7. OU won the next two games 6-4 and 11-8, respectively.
“We just got to go out there and do us,” Hansen said. “Stay within ourselves, stay with our game plan and do what we do best. That's all there is to it. … (OSU’s) pitching staff, they definitely get credits, they’re a very good pitching staff… but we've been working really hard over in our cages and on the field. We've been preparing ourselves.
“So, I'm excited to see how all of our extra work and extra reps (will) pay off tomorrow. Because we've been waiting to see (OSU) again.”
The Sooners will take on the Cowgirls at 3 p.m. CT on May 15 in Oklahoma City.
