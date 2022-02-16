OU softball: Jordy Bahl, Sooners pitchers lead way in opening weekend while Jocelyn Alo continues record chase

Jordy Bahl was smiling in the circle.
With two outs during the top of the seventh inning, the freshman pitcher dug her foot into the dirt, sped through her windup and zipped a fastball by the opposing UCLA batter.
“That’s what I’m talking about,” Bahl screamed to the dugout, as she stormed off the field. The freshman right-hander was immediately met with high-fives and fistbumps from fellow Sooners after a victory-clinching strikeout.
Junior catcher Kinzie Hansen was on the other end of Bahl’s heater. After catching the final strike, Hansen, unsurprised by Bahl’s performance, chuckled to herself as No. 1 Oklahoma (5-0) finished off No. 3 UCLA (4-1) 4-1 on Feb. 13 during the Mark Campbell Invitational.
Having seen the Papillon, Nebraska, native dice through OU’s batters during preseason practice, Hansen was relieved to see her do it against the Bruins’ hitters. Bahl’s 14 strikeouts against UCLA were the most of any Oklahoma pitcher since 2019 and the most from a freshman since 2010. Bahl’s performances last weekend headlined OU’s five-game sweep of UC Santa Barbara, Loyola Marymount, Mississippi State, the Bruins and UC San Diego to open the season.
“It's not often that you see freshmen come out and do that in their opening weekend,” Hansen said Wednesday, looking back on her battery mate’s strong start. “It was nice because she does that to us at practice (all the time). After the last pitch, I was like ‘oh thank god that we're not the only ones.’
"At that moment I was just very proud to be her catcher. The chemistry that we're going to develop even after the first weekend is gonna be very intense and impressive.”
Across three appearances, Bahl earned two wins in 12.2 innings pitched, tallied 24 strikeouts and finished her first complete game for the Sooners against UCLA. Between Bahl, sophomore right-hander Nicole May and redshirt senior right-hander Hope Trautwein, OU’s pitching staff allowed only one run during the opening weekend.
Alongside Bahl, Trautwein pitched 11 innings and garnered two wins and 16 strikeouts alongside allowing just five hits and no runs in her first appearances since transferring from North Texas.
May started one game and was a relief in one game for Bahl and Trautwein this weekend. She appeared two times in the circle, pitching 5.1 innings, earning one win, and striking out 11. She also only gave up just two walks and two hits in her outings.
Oklahoma’s pitching trio even tossed a no hitter versus the Gauchos in its season opener. In years past, Oklahoma relied heavily on its hitters to win games, but in the preseason and now five regular season games, the storyline is much different.
“Our pitchers set the tone for everything else that was going on on the field, and we are not used to that,” Gasso said. “In the past it was about scoring runs early and scoring a lot, and we’d tell our pitchers to just do their thing and get us some outs.
"Over this last weekend, they led the way for the rest of everything that we did, and that's kind of a welcome feeling on my side. But, I think you're gonna start to see things start to balance out a little bit more as we go forward.”
Oklahoma’s offense was led by sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings and redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo, who is now just home runs away from former OU legend Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA all-time record of 95. Jennings had four home runs, seven RBIs and five hits in 14 at-bats.
Gasso has said Alo is feeling the pressure of breaking Chamberlain’s record, chipping away at the mark one game at a time. Despite having it on her mind, the redshirt senior and reigning 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year has blasted two home runs — one a grand-slam against Santa Barbara — paired with seven RBIs, four runs and seven hits in 15 at-bats.
With 65 games left, however, Gasso wants the Sooners’ star slugger to find balance and not focus on the record. With 90 career home runs in the books, Oklahoma’s head coach said she’s “grateful” Alo is only six home runs away, so she can break the record early in the season and not allow it to linger on her conscience.
“Lauren and Jocelyn are taking similar roads,” Gasso said. “They came in and kind of took the world by storm, and then they had some bumps along the way. And then Lauren, her junior and senior year just completely took off and became a very mature hitter.
"What I liked about Lauren Chamberlain is she could have struck out four times or hit four home runs and you wouldn't know the difference… Alo kind of follows right in her footsteps.”
As Oklahoma pivots to its matchup against McNeese State (5-0) in the first game of the Houston Classic at 12 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 18, in Houston, Gasso is looking for her top-ranked team to foster improvements on offense despite being undefeated.
“We talked a lot about working counts better and making better selections,” Gasso said. “We're letting pitchers off way too easy. We did that this weekend. Those are things that we learned, and we definitely know we can do better at putting more pressure as an offense on the pitching staff and the defense.”
