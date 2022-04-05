OU softball: Jordy Bahl maintains confidence, could hit for Sooners next season; Taylon Snow nears return from injury

Jordy Bahl has always carried confidence in the circle, and Patty Gasso figured that out before she even put on a Sooners uniform.
After her senior year of high school, the now-freshman pitcher competed in the 2021 Premier Girls Fastpitch national championship series in Huntington Beach last July. Oklahoma's head coach intently observed the right-hander from the stands throughout the series.
As Gasso watched Bahl, she started noticing a trend. After every pitch, Bahl would tuck her glove into her chest and stride from the left to the right outside of the circle before returning to her wind-up.
That routine has been part of Bahl’s pitching style since high school. The Papillion, Nebraska native’s swagger comes off cocky to some opponents, but Gasso was captivated.
“It took me a while to figure out what she was doing,” Gasso said. “I was like, ‘why is she pacing? You really don't need to do that because you've struck out 14 in a row, so I don't know why you keep doing that.’
"And the more I watched it, the more consistent it was, and the more I was like, ‘okay, this is legit.’ It wasn't just when bases were loaded. This is her style. This has been her style, and it was just very intriguing to me.”
While Bahl’s confidence is noticeable in her routine, it has also seeped into her play. Nationally, she boasts the seventh-best earned run average (0.80), alongside the most wins from a pitcher in Oklahoma’s rotation (14), plus the most strikeouts (130) and highest number of innings pitched (78.2) among Sooners.
Gasso noted Bahl is prioritizing pitching this season, but she left the door open for the right-hander to expand as a hitter. Earlier this season, Oklahoma’s coaches tried to train Bahl in the batting cages and bullpen, but she wasn’t ready to hit.
With just eight at-bats this season, Bahl’s offensive role has been limited. But, Gasso said her strength and confidence will help her become a viable two-way player for the Sooners as a sophomore.
“She just has an explosive bat, Gasso said. “I mean both coaches are pulling on her… I expect to see her a lot in our offense next season because we're going to need her power, but she's just really an interesting athlete. She just needs the constant challenge.”
Snow nears return
Following a collision-induced neck injury that kept her out of the April 2 game vs UAB, redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow is expected to return to the diamond for Wednesday night’s home contest against Tulsa.
In OU’s 11-1 run-rule win against Alabama-Birmingham on April 1, Snow missed a sailed throw from redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns and was clobbered by the opposing baserunner, injuring her neck.
“It’s kind of like a charley horse in the neck is how it got explained to me,” Gasso said of Snow’s injury. “She had a hard time turning her head but it is much better and she should be ready for practice and ready for the week.”
Snow’s return is crucial to the Sooners, who rely on the Chino Hills, California, native’s veteran leadership as well as her consistency in the field and the batter's box. The redshirt senior’s flexibility as a defender allows Gasso to play her in multiple spots on the field. Snow has recorded the third most putouts on the team and a 1.000 fielding percentage.
On offense, Snow is one of five players in the country who maintains a batting average of .500 or higher. Snow is joined in the top five by redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo. The Auburn transfer also ranks third on the team in on base percentage and reached base in her four previous plate appearances before her injury.
Gasso seeks improvement from outfielders
No. 1 OU hasn’t shown many weaknesses this season, but Gasso has noticed a few.
The Sooners’ outfield has committed 23 errors this season, which is just two short of the team total from last year’s 2021 national championship squad. The Sooners’ fielding percentage from this season (.967) is down from last season’s total (.982), as well.
With its defense not always meeting expectations, OU has relied on its pitchers to get out of jams. Oklahoma’s rotation of redshirt senior Hope Trautwein, sophomore Nicole May and Bahl have carried the Sooners’ to the nation’s best 0.67 earned run average.
“We want to save the day for our pitchers and have more of an offense when maybe our pitchers aren’t throwing well,” Gasso said. “But, our pitchers are just having great outing after outing, so I'd like to see the defense walk off a game and make a diving play to save a game, something besides just the pitchers getting us out of jams.”
Moving forward, Gasso wants to maximize the potential of her defense by improving her outfielders’ throwing, consequently releasing the pressure from Oklahoma’s pitchers.
“A lot of our defensive issues have come through throws,” Gasso said. “...Our problems are coming (from) our throws, which are so much more avoidable because you are in such more control of how to throw the ball, versus how the ball might bounce off the dirt or so.
"That is where I'm just kind of surprised by looking back at it… and I’m very determined to make sure this is fixed the best I can.”
Playing close only helps Sooners
Close games have become a stranger to the Sooners for the most part this season. 26 of OU’s 32 wins have come via run-rule.
However, in the Sooners last four games they have been in two close battles decided by only two runs. Gasso believes those hard-fought victories will help the Sooners as the season progresses.
“It is extremely important that we go through what does it feel like six innings and a scoreless game,” Gasso said. “It felt like time was ticking on us. You could feel the innings coming on us quickly… I need them to feel something different, and a little more urgent and pressure.
"Run rules are just falsely advertised, it looks wonderful in the scorebook but it just does not do us well… Feeling the pressure from UAB, I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”
After a sloppy start against Wichita State on March 29, Gasso noted close games prevent her team from becoming complacent, which can be an issue after consistent dominance.
OU trailed its March 27 game against Baylor until the final pitch, when sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings rocked a three-run homer to lift the Sooners to a 3-1 victory over the Bears. The Sooners also landed a tight 2-0 victory over UAB on April 2.
“We’re counting so much on our pitchers,” Gasso said “I don’t know why, if it’s because we’re sloppy, or we’re nervous or we’re not prepared, and I definitely want to make sure we’re prepared.”
Team bonding beneficial amid long season
After almost two months of softball with only one week off, Gasso gave her team the day off on Monday, but added that players met and practiced individually.
The team remains very tight-knit, even attending self-planned hangouts away from the field. Bahl mentioned earlier in the season that the team goes on group fishing trips to spend more time together away from softball.
Alongside that, Gasso said she has begun to move away from her normal practices to help erase some of the fatigue the season has brought on.
“I feel like we need to freshen things up with this team so we’ve got some things ahead of them that are just a little more fun, a little more team oriented and a little less softball,” Gasso said. “Softball has been a little bit suffocating, and I don’t mean just our games.
"I mean just our games, the attention, the social media part of it, the popularity, interest in outside entities for some of these athletes… There’s just so many moving parts that it’s getting a little exhausting.”
