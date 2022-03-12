 Skip to main content
OU softball: Jocelyn Alo's record home run helps No. 1 Sooners run-rule Hawaii 11-0 in 3rd game at Rainbow Wahine Classic

Jocelyn Alo

Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo sighs after being walked a third time during the season home opener against Minnesota on March 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (19-0) won its third game of the Rainbow Wahine Classic on Saturday via an 11-0 run-rule victory over Hawaii (5-8) in six innings.

Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo hit her 96th career home run in the sixth inning, breaking the NCAA record for career home runs. Redshirt senior right-hander Hope Trautwein threw a gem for the Sooners, tallying 13 strikeouts and surrendering only two hits while shutting UH out.

OU put up its first run on just two batters, when, after senior utility Grace Lyons took a leadoff walk, Alo smacked an RBI double into right field.

Redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam added to the Sooners’ advantage to begin the third inning with a solo shot down the left field line. Sophomore utility Jayda Coleman came across the plate later in the inning when junior outfielder Riley Boone layed down a bunt. 

An error by the Rainbow Warriors allowed Lyons and Boone to score, bringing the Sooners’ lead to 5-0 at the end of the third inning.

OU’s offense exploded for six runs in the sixth inning. Lyons brought in the first run of the inning with an RBI double and then scored on a wild pitch. Alo added two more runs with her record setting homer. RBI grounders from Elam and junior utility Mackenzie Donihoo capped the Sooners’ victory.

The Sooners have a rematch with Hawaii at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday afternoon in their final game of the Rainbow Wahine Classic. 

