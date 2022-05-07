OU softball: Jocelyn Alo's grand slam, Nicole May's relief effort lifts Sooners to Bedlam sweep of Oklahoma State

No. 1 Oklahoma (48-1, 17-1 Big 12) defeated No. 7 Oklahoma State (38-12, 14-3) 5-3 to complete the series sweep on Saturday in Norman.
Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo went 1-for-3 with a clutch grand slam. Alongside Alo, senior infielder Grace Lyons went 1-for-3 and produced one RBI. Collectively, OU’s offense went 3-for-21 on the day.
Sophomore right-hander Nicole May pitched 6.1 innings and allowed two runs on four hits. Redshirt senior right-hander Hope Trautwein relieved May and earned two outs in the fifth inning, but May was put back in at the top of the sixth inning after Trautwein walked four batters and allowed one run.
Here are three takeaways from OU's win:
Alo’s slam saves Sooners
Alo knew exactly what pitch was coming.
On an 0-2 count with the bases loaded, OSU left-hander Kelly Maxwell delivered but was met with a rude return as Alo ripped the ball over the right centerfield wall for a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning.
🤙 𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐎𝐑 𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐌 🤙 @78jocelyn_alo pic.twitter.com/zx2GuVgtdb— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 7, 2022
As she rounded the bases, the Sooners' star slugger celebrated the 5-2 lead she gifted her team with her 112th career bomb. Before the home run, Alo was 0-for-2 and the rest of the lineup had been hitless until Lyons slapped an RBI single to centerfield in the fourth inning and cut OU’s deficit to 2-1.
Alo remained focused despite her team’s struggles, however, and it paid off when she hammered the decisive longball.
“I’m just kind of trying not to let the previous at bats effect me,” Alo said. “During my freshman year I probably would have let it effect me, and this year I'm just really locked into what I'm doing and have grown up a lot. I can say that I'm not going to take my next at bat from my previous one into the next, but just going up there and doing what I do best.”
Alo’s moment was fitting from head coach Patty Gasso’s perspective, given it was the Hauula, Hawaii native’s final regular season at-bat at Marita Hynes Field and OU’s senior day. The grand slam added another chapter to her storied five-year career in Norman.
“Everything about this season has been so unbelievably storybook for her,'' Gasso said. “Her last at-bat (in the) regular season at home (on) senior day, what else would you do? Hawaii? Here we are, let's hit a (record-breaking) home run in front of 10s of thousands of families out there. So it's just fitting. It's just the way everything aligns with her is not by happenstance.”
May responds to adversity
When associate head coach Jennifer Rocha called down to the bullpen, May was ready for round two.
Just before May reentered Saturday’s game, Trautwein, who relieved May in the top of the fifth inning, walked four consecutive batters and allowed one run, shrinking OU’s lead to 5-3.
With one out and the bases loaded, May worked out of the jam by striking out infielder Morgyn Wynne and inducing a groundout outfielder Karli Petty. Then, an inning later, May closed out the win in the top of the seventh inning, drawing a double play and a pop up.
Before saving the game upon returning to the circle, May struggled against Oklahoma State’s hitters in her start, allowing three hits and a two-run home run in the top of the second inning, which gave the Cowgirls a 2-0 lead.
May attributed a changed mentality to her success during the final two frames.
“I think when I was coming back in, a switch was flipped,” May said. “When I went out to warm up again I just kind of approached it with a different mindset, and I just wanted to have Hope’s back like she had my back.”
As Gasso and her team look forward to the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship next weekend, all three pitchers in OU’s rotation appeared during the Bedlam series to prepare for the conference tournament. Gasso feels that experience will help her team heading into the postseason.
“Giving them this opportunity was really important because they're all going to be needed as we go forward,” Gasso said. “They've got some things to work on. I think they'll tell you that themselves, but the highlight of this game was watching Nicole come in and kind of shake off and just jump right into the zone.”
Gasso looks forward to home field advantage
After the Big 12 Championship, Gasso expects the Sooners to host both the NCAA regional and super regional rounds in the coming weeks.
She has told her team to expect heightened energy from the Norman crowd. On Saturday, 1,770 fans were in attendance for OU’s senior day and final game of Bedlam, and foreshadowed the energy Gasso expects after the conference tournament.
“Home field advantage crowd helps for sure, especially being at home (on) senior day,” Gasso said. “There's no way they would allow the seniors to walk away with a loss in their last game and regular season.
“We're going to be home… and so we need to get used to playing in front of our crowds again. The crowds are gonna be amped up a little bit more, and this was a big Bedlam. There's a lot of energy and emotions involved in it.”
Next, the Sooners take on the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship from May 12-14 in Oklahoma City.
