OU softball: Jocelyn Alo voted Big 12 Player of the Year, Patty Gasso named Big 12 Coach of the Year as Sooners dominate postseason conference honors

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo was named the Big 12 Player of the Year by the conference's head coaches on Wednesday.
💥 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝟏𝟐 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 💥The nation’s leader in home runs with 2️⃣6️⃣, Jocelyn Alo collects OU’s 14th Big 12 Player of the Year award. 🤙 #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/A3ydqQ8yyW— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 12, 2021
Along with Alo's achievement, the Sooners took home three other individual All-Big 12 awards. Junior infielder Grace Lyons earned Defensive Player of the Year, freshman infielder Tiare Jennings won Freshman of the Year and head coach Patty Gasso was voted Coach of the Year.
The @Big12Conference announces the 2021 All #Big12SB Awards. 🥎Full release ➡️ https://t.co/w2LT8uCB6U pic.twitter.com/eVRi736zGT— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 12, 2021
A native of Hauula, Hawaii, Alo's 26 home runs on the season lead the NCAA. She's second in the country in RBIs with 71. Defensively, Lyons has recorded 45 putouts and 50 assists with only three errors. She's also recorded six double plays in 2021.
Jennings' award comes after she led the country with 72 RBIs during the regular season, besting Alo's tally by a slight margin. Jennings was also named to the 2021 All-Big 12 Freshman Team, joining utility Jayda Coleman and pitcher Nicole May. All three were unanimous selections.
Lastly, Gasso's honor comes after leading OU to its ninth-consecutive and 12th overall Big 12 regular season title. It's also the ninth consecutive time Gasso has won Big 12 Coach of the Year and her 13th overall.
Alo, Lyons, Jennings and Coleman were also selections the 2021 All-Big 12 Team, alongside redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile. Alo and Saile were the only two Sooners to be unanimous selections to the team.
