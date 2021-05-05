OU softball: Jocelyn Alo, Tiare Jennings named 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year finalists

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo and freshman infielder Tiare Jennings were named Top-10 finalists for the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year on Wednesday.
𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐞?— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 5, 2021
Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings named top-10 finalists for @USASoftball 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫.#ChampionshipMindset » https://t.co/Lt6fZPw1Dt pic.twitter.com/SrXVSViMiW
Alo currently leads the nation in home runs hit with 25. She also leads the country in RBIs with 68. Jennings currently leads the team with 62 hits this season. The San Pedro, California native also leads the Sooners’ offense with a .500 batting average.
Three finalists will be selected from the award’s Top 10 on May 19. The 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year winner will be announced June 1 before the start of the NCAA Women's College World Series.
Alo and Jennings will look to strengthen their cases when they take on Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, May 7, in Stillwater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.