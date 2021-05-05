You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Jocelyn Alo, Tiare Jennings named 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year finalists

Jocelyn Alo

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo and freshman infielder Tiare Jennings were named Top-10 finalists for the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Alo currently leads the nation in home runs hit with 25. She also leads the country in RBIs with 68. Jennings currently leads the team with 62 hits this season. The San Pedro, California native also leads the Sooners’ offense with a .500 batting average.

Three finalists will be selected from the award’s Top 10 on May 19. The 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year winner will be announced June 1 before the start of the NCAA Women's College World Series.

Alo and Jennings will look to strengthen their cases when they take on Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, May 7, in Stillwater.

