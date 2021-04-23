OU softball: Jocelyn Alo, Tiare Jennings among Top 25 finalists for 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo and freshman infielder Tiare Jennings were named Top 25 finalists for the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year on Friday afternoon.
Jennings currently leads the team with 54 hits this season and currently holds a .969 fielding percentage. She also ranks third in the nation in home runs with 20.
Alo is tied for most home runs hit this season with 23 and holds a 1.000 fielding percentage. The Hauula, Hawaii native also leads the country in slugging percentage with a 1.250 mark. Both players are leading the country in total RBIs with 60 each.
Alo and Jennings will look to strengthen their cases when they take on Texas Tech at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 24 in Norman.
