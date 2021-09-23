OU softball: Jocelyn Alo named finalist for 91st AAU James E. Sullivan Award

Oklahoma redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo was named a finalist for the 91st Amateur Athletic Union James E. Sullivan Award on Thursday afternoon.
Jocelyn Alo has been selected as a finalist for the 91st @TheRealAAU James E. Sullivan Award, awarded to the 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 amateur athlete 👏 Voting is open now and closes Monday night ⤵️🗳️ https://t.co/VMOYvAxp4c📝 https://t.co/mTYrO8yAGy pic.twitter.com/YZYIJs4NR4— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) September 23, 2021
For 91 years the award has honored the nation’s top amateur athletes with the best qualities of character, leadership and sportsmanship. Alo is among 38 other finalists for the award.
In 2021 alone, the redshirt senior had 34 home runs and a .475 batting average. Her performance garnered the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award and an NFCA First Team All-American selection. Alo also helped Oklahoma win its fifth national title this summer.
The AAU James E. Sullivan Award winner will be announced on Friday, Oct. 22 at the Rosen Centre in Orlando.
