OU softball: Jocelyn Alo named finalist for 91st AAU James E. Sullivan Award

Jocelyn Alo

Redshirt-senior utility Jocelyn Alo during the Women’s College World Series final championship game against Florida State on June 10.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo was named a finalist for the 91st Amateur Athletic Union James E. Sullivan Award on Thursday afternoon.

For 91 years the award has honored the nation’s top amateur athletes with the best qualities of character, leadership and sportsmanship. Alo is among 38 other finalists for the award. 

In 2021 alone, the redshirt senior had 34 home runs and a .475 batting average. Her performance garnered the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award and an NFCA First Team All-American selection. Alo also helped Oklahoma win its fifth national title this summer.

The AAU James E. Sullivan Award winner will be announced on Friday, Oct. 22 at the Rosen Centre in Orlando. 

