OU softball: Jocelyn Alo named Big 12 Player of the Week for 2nd time in 2021

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo was named Big 12 Player of the Week for her performance over the past week, the conference announced Tuesday.
𝐀𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐧𝐞 💥Jocelyn Alo named @Big12Conference Player of the Week. » https://t.co/JSII4goYd5#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/iqPmg6QcNC— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 30, 2021
The honor is her second Big 12 Player of the Week award of the season, including her second in the past three weeks. Alo claimed the honor after going 4-for-5 at the plate with a .800 batting average, two home runs and seven RBIs against Iowa State last weekend.
Alo had 12 total plate appearances and walked in seven of them during the three-game series. She also leads the nation in home runs and RBIs with 21 and 56, respectively.
Alo and Oklahoma will look to continue an undefeated start to the season at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 1 when they take on Kansas at Marita Hynes Field in Norman.
