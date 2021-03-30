You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Jocelyn Alo named Big 12 Player of the Week for 2nd time in 2021

Jocelyn Alo

Then-junior utility Jocelyn Alo during the game against Wichita State on Mar. 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo was named Big 12 Player of the Week for her performance over the past week, the conference announced Tuesday.

The honor is her second Big 12 Player of the Week award of the season, including her second in the past three weeks. Alo claimed the honor after going 4-for-5 at the plate with a .800 batting average, two home runs and seven RBIs against Iowa State last weekend.

Alo had 12 total plate appearances and walked in seven of them during the three-game series. She also leads the nation in home runs and RBIs with 21 and 56, respectively.

Alo and Oklahoma will look to continue an undefeated start to the season at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 1 when they take on Kansas at Marita Hynes Field in Norman.

