OU softball: Jayda Coleman regaining confidence after walk-off home run vs Tennessee – 'Mental health is a huge thing'

Though her confidence had been wavering early in the season, when Jayda Coleman stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the 10th inning of OU’s contest against No. 17 Tennessee, her poise returned.
In the Sooners’ tightest contest of the season, Coleman clobbered a two-run walk-off homer over the left field fence in the 10th inning of No. 1 Oklahoma’s (15-0) 9-8 win over the Volunteers (9-5) on Feb. 26 at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
Coleman went 6-for-15 at the tournament while helping the Sooners to five wins and outscoring their opponents 42-14. Despite impressive performances from herself and the team, the sophomore outfielder remains unsatisfied with the results.
Coleman said Thursday she has been struggling with her confidence, and the mental aspect of the game had been a challenge. The native of The Colony, Texas, mentioned that these mental struggles stem from feeling she hasn’t played to the best of her abilities this season. Coleman, who is currently hitting .405 on the season, said it’s going to take more than one big hit to fully restructure her confidence.
“Sometimes you have to know that this game is about failure,” Coleman said. “These last 15 games, I’ve been really struggling mentally and just really feeling down on myself.”
Coleman hasn’t struggled alone, though. Before the Mary Nutter tournament, OU coach Patty Gasso discussed the importance of mental toughness while junior catcher Kinzie Hansen detailed her struggles with confidence and mental preparation, saying she has to do more mental than physical growth to improve her play.
This understanding has helped Coleman, who credited her coaches and teammates for helping her combat the season’s tough start. In particular, Coleman said her relationship with freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl has helped her psychologically. The two are part of a tight-knit locker room whose friendship goes beyond the diamond.
“I have great players around me that are helping me all the time,” Coleman said. “Tiare (Jennings) is like, ‘Get out of your head, Jayda, and just do what you need to do,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re right.’”
Gasso has also been confident in Coleman. The Sooners outfielder compared her personality to that of Gasso’s husband Jim Gasso, saying the two are always energetic, and said that she and Gasso have a great relationship on and off the field.
Coleman may be disappointed with her performance at the plate, but is still a team leader who brings energy onto the field and in the dugout, calling herself “the Energizer Bunny.” The Colony High School alum also makes it her responsibility to keep the team in good spirits and ensure chemistry remains strong.
“You’re always feeling Jayda Coleman from center field,” Bahl said. “I think that (intensity) is part of what makes us so united … when we step on the field, we are warriors going to battle.”
Coleman’s disappointment also stems from her high expectations after an outstanding freshman season in which she was named to the All-Big 12 and All-Big 12 Freshman teams and was an NFCA First Team All American.
In her first year with the program, Coleman notched a .444 batting average, 53 RBIs and nine home runs. She also had a stellar year in the field, recording a .979 fielding percentage.
Coleman says practice and repetition will help her rebuild her confidence. After a week off, the center fielder looks to right the ship and will rely on her teammates’ and coaches’ support against Minnesota at 5 p.m. on March 7 in Norman.
“I never realized how mentally healthy I need to be to play at this level,” Coleman said. “Mental health is a huge thing for college athletes.”
