OU softball: Jayda Coleman launches walk-off home run, No. 1 Sooners overcome No. 17 Tennessee 9-8 in 10 innings

In its fourth game of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, No. 1 Oklahoma (14-0) narrowly avoided being upset by No. 17 Tennessee (9-5), overcoming the Volunteers 9-8 in 10 innings on Saturday afternoon.
💥 𝐒𝐎𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐑 𝐌𝐀𝐆𝐈𝐂 💥 @jaydac00 pic.twitter.com/n6NZt1YMXr— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 27, 2022
With two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, the Sooners trailed by one with one runner on base. Sophomore utility Jayda Coleman stepped up and blasted a walk-off two-run home run to seal the victory.
Freshman Jordy Bahl started in the circle for the Sooners. Bahl tossed 16 strikeouts and was credited with four earned runs in 8.1 innings. Sophomore Nicole May came in relief of Bahl in the fifth inning, notching one strikeout and allowing two runs allowed before Bahl reentered the contest in the seventh inning to finish out.
OU kicked off the game with two home runs in the first inning. Senior infielder Grace Lyons smashed a solo homer to right centerfield and redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns added a two-run bomb to give the Sooners a 3-0 advantage. Johns added another solo shot in the third inning for a 4-0 lead.
The Volunteers scored four unanswered runs in the fourth and fifth innings before junior catcher Kinzie Hansen tallied another home run for OU in the bottom of the fifth. Tennessee added two more runs in the top of the seventh inning, giving the Volunteers a 6-5 lead going into the bottom of the seventh.
The bottom of the inning began with Hansen and redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo being hit by pitches, putting two runners in scoring position with no outs. Redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow brought in the tying run with a sacrifice fly to left field. The Sooners were unable to pick up another run in the inning, bringing the game into extra innings and opening the eighth inning with a runner on second base.
Tennessee brought another run across in the top of the ninth inning, which was answered by a Lyons RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. After another one run inning for the Volunteers in the top of the 10th, Coleman’s decisive home run ended Tennessee's come from behind bid.
For the fourth-straight game, Alo’s chase for the NCAA career home run record of 96 was stonewalled. The redshirt senior was hit by a pitch and intentionally walked three times by the Volunteers.
OU will meet Utah at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 27 for the Sooners’ final game of the Mary Nutter tournament.
