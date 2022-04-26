 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball: Jayda Coleman finds groove as Sooners' leadoff hitter; demonstrates growth in batter's box, field

  • Updated
  • 0
Jayda Coleman

Sophomore utility Jayda Coleman during game 2 of Friday double-header against Iowa State on Apr 22.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Sophomore utility Jayda Coleman has found herself in OU’s leadoff spot for the Sooners’ last four games.

After beginning the season at the bottom of the lineup, a recent string of success in the batter’s box has helped her rise in the order. Coleman, a native of The Colony, Texas, has reached base in eight of 14 plate appearances and scored in all four contests since taking over as the leadoff hitter.

Prior to that stretch, Coleman went 3-6 and scored four runs in OU’s road series against Texas, which earned the sophomore a move up the lineup. Coleman moving to the leadoff spot has shifted OU’s former leadoff hitter, sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings, to the third spot in the lineup and deepened the gauntlet for opposing pitchers.

“I like Jayda in the leadoff spot because I think she’s one of the hottest hitters in the country,” head coach Patty Gasso said. “She also brings us incredible inspiration. When she takes a walk she's fired up, when she hits a double she’s fired up, she gets hit by a pitch she’s fired up. I think our team needs some of that excitement and energy.”

Coleman’s maturation has come with increased success on the field. Last season, the Sooners’ center fielder batted .444 with a .690 slugging percentage. Having grown into her role, Coleman is hitting .456 and slugging .711 this spring. Coleman also has the second highest on base percentage on the team at .612, a noticeable leap from her .545 on base percentage as a freshman.

The sophomore is also three homers away from last season’s count and has already accumulated more walks than her freshman campaign. Additionally, Coleman leads the team in stolen bases with 11.

Jayda Coleman

Sophomore utility Jayda Coleman during game 2 of Friday double-header against Iowa State on Apr 22.

“I had to set expectations for myself,” Coleman said of her transition from a freshman into her second season with the program. “My body’s not the same as it was last year, I’m growing, I’m maturing… I think the biggest adjustment is knowing that I’m not going to be the exact same player as I was the year before, I’m going to have different strengths and weaknesses.”

Gasso has lauded Coleman’s growth, trusting the underclassman to start all 43 of the Sooners’ contests this season. Jennings and redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo join their teammate as the only players to start every game.

Coleman has also seen improvements in the field, grabbing attention with spectacular highlight plays.

Early in the season, when Coleman described her lack of confidence, the Sooners were not as dominant on defense as last year’s national championship run. As the season has progressed though, OU’s defense has also improved.

Since entering Big 12 play, the Sooners have a team fielding percentage of .983 in conference matchups. Gasso partially credited OU’s recent defensive success to her outfielders’ athleticism.

Jayda Coleman

Sophomore utility Jayda Coleman during game 2 of Friday double-header against Iowa State on Apr 22.

“We’re kind of locked in more on defense,” Coleman said. “I feel like we’re rushing a little bit and just taking our time and knowing how much time we have to make a play... I think we just had to get back in the groove of it a little bit.”

The center fielder has been praised by her coaches and teammates for her energy and passion on the field. With her maturation, Coleman has managed to become a leader and an experienced voice in the locker room.

As a major contributor and 60-game starter on OU’s 2021 national championship squad, Coleman has the postseason experience to help guide younger players on the team. A one game at a time approach has helped her stay focused as the postseason draws near.

“Playing two games a day throughout the postseason, it gets a lot,” Coleman said. “When you’re only playing one game it’s like ‘Ok, lock in for these two and a half hours, and then you’re good’... Now that we’re in conference we have a little bit more time and we’re just focusing one game at a time and one day at a time.” 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments