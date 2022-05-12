OU softball: Jana Johns' toughness paying off for Sooners; Patty Gasso excited for new Big 12 tourney format

Jana Johns is leaving everything on the table in her final year.
This season, the redshirt senior infielder has been hit by 13 pitches, which is the most by any batter in the Sooners’ lineup. Johns has been hit by 30 pitches in her five-year career, including 17 before the 2022 season.
The trend continued against then-No. 7 Oklahoma State last weekend, when she was plunked three times and walked twice in three games. Despite going 1-for-4 in the series, Johns’ desire to get on base — unconcerned it might require a hit by pitch pitch or walk — helped her plate three of the Sooners’ 18 runs in the Bedlam sweep.
Her tenacity aided Oklahoma’s run to its 10th consecutive Big 12 regular season title. Johns finished the regular season with a .318 batting average, 34 hits, 40 RBIs and 10 home runs, but her toughness is what stood out to head coach Patty Gasso.
“She was really, really important for us this last weekend,” Gasso said. “I had her lower in the lineup, and she just took a beating. I think she got hit two or more times hard and just kind of casually gets herself to first base whether it's a walk or hit by pitch, and she also came up with some clutch offense for us.”
Alongside Johns’ toughness on offense, her strength on defense grew over the season as well. During the preseason, the Calhoun, Georgia native put in the work to improve defensively, and it paid off as she earned the starting third base spot over sophomore utility Alyssa Brito.
“She came in, almost like a freshman, with big eyes, like ‘Oh my gosh, am I good enough to be here?’ ” Gasso said. "She did a good job of improving defensively, because I wasn't quite sure she was going to be our starting third baseman, and we just kept working with her. She was really, really smooth there. So I think that's the biggest improvement.”
Now in Johns' final postseason run with the Sooners, Gasso thinks the fifth-year slugger is primed to make an explosive two-way impact for OU during the postseason. Johns notched a .905 fielding percentage throughout the season, and turned two double plays against OSU over the weekend.
“I thought our defense was a highlight of the weekend spearheaded by Jana,” Gasso said. “We need her, and she knows that. I think she (knows this is our last hurrah), and as we go through the postseason, I think she's gonna lay it out on the field for us.”
Gasso talks new tourney format
The Big 12 Softball Championship will look a little different this year.
The conference added a new single-elimination format to the tournament this season, its first change to play since its inception in 2017. Previously, the conference used pool play for opening rounds of the contest.
One more sleep until the 2022 @Phillips66Gas Big 12 Softball Championship 🤩𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧? 🥎🏆#Big12SB x @VisitOKC pic.twitter.com/OUMWVpHWyR— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 12, 2022
The winner of each pool advanced to the championship game, while the second and third-place teams from each pool played to determine third and fifth place, respectively. Gasso brought the new change to the table in the offseason because she wanted to see the conference tournament laid out like a regular weekend series.
“I thought, let's just try to play at least three games so that we can think of it like a weekend of conference play,” Gasso said. “I wanted everybody to guarantee that, but there were a couple of teams that knew they weren't going to make the postseason, that (thought) why are we playing this last game? I think the (new format) makes sense.”
The No. 1-ranked Sooners (48-1, 17-1 Big 12) earned a first round bye for winning the conference's regular season title and will face the winner of Iowa State (27-26, 6-12 Big 12) and Baylor (28-23, 6-12 Big 12) in the semifinals at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 13 in Oklahoma City.
Sooners rule Big 12 awards
Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo was named the Big 12 Player of the Year, the conference announced on Wednesday.
🥎 The 2022 𝙐𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙢𝙤𝙪𝙨 #Big12SB 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫Jocelyn Alo, @OU_Softball 📰 https://t.co/yLfxJo9TmA pic.twitter.com/JZiVnpS6aK— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 11, 2022
Along with Alo’s accomplishment, senior infielder Grace Lyons was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of The Year. Meanwhile, freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl was a unanimous selection for 2022 Big 12 Freshman of the Year, and was also named Co-Pitcher of The Year. Bahl also earned Big 12 All-Freshman team honors.
For the 10th consecutive season, Gasso was unanimously selected as the 2022 Big 12 Coach of the Year.
𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 @Big12Conference 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞.▪️ Jocelyn Alo » Unanimous Player of the Year▪️ Jordy Bahl » Unanimous Freshman of the Year, Co-Pitcher of the Year▪️ Grace Lyons » Defensive Player of the Year▪️ Patty Gasso » Unanimous Coach of the Year#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/BVrcrgXzZK— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 11, 2022
Alo, Lyons, Bahl, redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein, sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings and sophomore utility Jayda Coleman were all selected to the 2022 All-Big 12 First Team. Sophomore utility Alyssa Brito was the only Sooner to earn a 2022 All-Big 12 Second Team selection.
🏆 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝟏𝟐 🏆7️⃣ All-Big 12 Team selections6️⃣ First Team honorees4️⃣ unanimous choicesThere's only 1️⃣ 𝐎𝐤𝐥𝐚𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐚#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/JnPH5NvgBa— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 11, 2022
