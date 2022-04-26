OU softball: Jana Johns bowed up to position battle, now playing free in final season with Sooners

When sophomore utility Alyssa Brito transferred from Oregon to Oklahoma, Jana Johns saw it as a challenge.
Before entering her fifth collegiate season, the redshirt senior infielder was the Sooners’ starter at third base, but Brito provided competition during the fall. Johns, instead of backing down, used the position battle to motivate her. Now, that mentality is paying off in her second year with the Sooners.
“I think she felt that,” Gasso said regarding John’s awareness of Brito. “She brought more of the mentality of ‘I am not gonna let you beat me out,’ so I felt her bow up to that, and I like that about her a lot.”
Johns has emerged as a consistent threat in Oklahoma’s lineup with a .319 batting average, 10 home runs and 35 RBIs. Despite her team-high eight errors at the hot corner, she has made a slew of highlight plays.
Johns’ production was pivotal in the Sooners’ first win over Iowa State last weekend on April 22. In the bottom of the third inning, shortly after the Cyclones took a 3-1 lead, Johns blasted a two-run homer to tie the game.
Afterward, Oklahoma scored three more runs in the inning to solidify its lead over the Cyclones. Johns reenergized OU’s offense and bowed up to the challenge, much like she did when battling against Brito, who has carved out her own role as Gasso’s super utility.
With six weeks remaining in the season, two more conference series await the Sooners before the Big 12 tournament from May 12-14. Johns and OU’s four other redshirt seniors who will be out of eligibility after this season are soaking in the final moments of their college careers.
“I think she's understanding that this is it for college softball,” Gasso said. “One thing that I share with all of our athletes is that they need to enjoy these last six weeks together, because you'll never feel this again. Even if you go into the pros, you go to Japan or wherever you're going if you continue to play softball, it won’t ever feel like this... and Jana is just enjoying the game right now.”
Last season, Gasso felt like Johns was weighed down by significant pressure, which led to her batting only .293 in 2021. However, that weight has since been lifted this season.
Johns’ relaxed attitude is also helping Oklahoma improve defensively after committing 27 errors in 43 games this season. Johns has also experienced a fair share of struggles, committing a team-high eight errors.
Yet, Oklahoma only committed one error in its three-game sweep of Iowa State after devoting more attention to accurate throwing in practice.
“We've focused on a few things in practice,” Johns said. “We just clean up a few things with our footwork and stuff like that. We knew that we had to work on a lot of things offensively and defensively just to clean it up. And, it just was motivating for us, like we know that we're not perfect.”
Looking forward, No. 1 OU (42-1, 11-1 Big 12) will face Kansas City (10-30) at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 28, in Kansas City.
Johns, on her final road trip of the regular season, is just taking on the remaining obstacles, like she did her fight for a spot at the beginning of the season, in stride and with her teammates by her side.
“I've been together with them a lot on the road trips,” Johns said. “I think that it's been really fun to get to room with different people and just grow relationships closer by bus rides and just really kind of being goofy off of the field and just having fun. I think that that's helped us grow closer to each other and help our chemistry.”
