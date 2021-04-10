You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Jana Johns' 3 RBIs, 3-run homer leads Sooners in 10-0 run-rule victory over Louisiana Tech

Jana Johns

Senior infielder Jana Johns during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (30-0, 6-0 Big 12) run-ruled Louisiana Tech (13-17, 3-1 Conference USA), 10-0, in Ruston, Louisiana, on Saturday afternoon in what was the Sooners’ second win of the day.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Nicole May got the start in the circle for OU and was impressive. She went three and a third innings allowing no runs, just one hit and notched seven strikeouts, including four straight to start the game.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Olivia Rains came on in relief of May in the third inning. She recorded three outs and was relieved by sophomore right-handed pitcher Brooke Vestal in the bottom of the fifth. Vestal recorded the final two outs of the game.

The Sooners’ offense was impressive yet again, recording ten runs on nine hits. Oklahoma was led offensively by senior infielder Jana Johns and sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen. Johns led OU with three RBIs, all of which came courtesy of a three-run homer she hit in the top of the fifth inning. 

Hansen led Oklahoma in hits with two and tacked on two RBIs of her own.

The Sooners will look to continue their undefeated season as they take on Texas at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, April 16 in Norman at Marita Hynes Field.

