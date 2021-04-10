OU softball: Jana Johns' 3 RBIs, 3-run homer leads Sooners in 10-0 run-rule victory over Louisiana Tech

No. 1 Oklahoma (30-0, 6-0 Big 12) run-ruled Louisiana Tech (13-17, 3-1 Conference USA), 10-0, in Ruston, Louisiana, on Saturday afternoon in what was the Sooners’ second win of the day.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Nicole May got the start in the circle for OU and was impressive. She went three and a third innings allowing no runs, just one hit and notched seven strikeouts, including four straight to start the game.
Nic is 𝐧𝐨𝐭 playing games! 💥3 up, 3 down for @nicolehmay in the first!END 1 | OU 0, La Tech 0 | 📺 https://t.co/EdKIK6CWWw pic.twitter.com/ymwlLDvBHR— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 10, 2021
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Olivia Rains came on in relief of May in the third inning. She recorded three outs and was relieved by sophomore right-handed pitcher Brooke Vestal in the bottom of the fifth. Vestal recorded the final two outs of the game.
The Sooners’ offense was impressive yet again, recording ten runs on nine hits. Oklahoma was led offensively by senior infielder Jana Johns and sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen. Johns led OU with three RBIs, all of which came courtesy of a three-run homer she hit in the top of the fifth inning.
𝐉𝐀𝐍𝐀 💣!!@JohnsJana with the three-run shot for her 6⃣th homer of the year! T5 | OU 9, La Tech 0 | 📺 https://t.co/EdKIK6CWWw pic.twitter.com/95zL7YienR— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 10, 2021
Hansen led Oklahoma in hits with two and tacked on two RBIs of her own.
The Sooners will look to continue their undefeated season as they take on Texas at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, April 16 in Norman at Marita Hynes Field.
