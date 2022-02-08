OU softball: How Sooners' Nicole May used one of Patty Gasso's favorite books to put her struggles in the rearview

Nicole May hit the reset button this offseason thanks to an assignment from Patty Gasso.
Prior to fall training camp, the Sooners’ coach required her players to read “What Drives Winning” by Brett Ledbetter. The novel is considered a user-friendly guide to motivate personal excellence, and one Gasso became fond of in past reading. She felt it’d help her team reinstate its championship mindset after a lengthy offseason eclipsed OU’s 2021 national title.
Before last season, Gasso showed her team Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” movie in the theater room of the athletic dorm, so her motivational tactics are nothing new. However, May — a sophomore right-handed starting pitcher for the Sooners — took her coach’s most recent homework especially to heart.
“A big step is to not look at the past like a rearview mirror,” May said. “You can only look in that mirror to learn from the past and not to live in it. So we're not living in last year. This is a new season, (we’re) starting fresh in a couple days, that's day one. So, I think we're all understanding that mindset, so I don't think we're too caught up in what happened here.”
May has looked too deeply into her own rearview mirror in the past.
In the first game of a double-header against Georgia last April 20, the then-freshman was put in to close-out the Bulldogs. May recorded two outs in the ninth-inning, but served up a walk-off single to Georgia outfielder Jaiden Fields that gave the Bulldogs a 7-6 victory in extra innings.
The loss was the Sooners’ first of 2021, snapping their 40-game win streak dating back to the 2020 season, and came at the hands of May.
May also struggled against UCLA in the Women’s College World Series on June 5. She was removed after two innings in the winner-take-all playoff game, having surrendered six hits, among them a three-run home run by Bruins star Rachel Garcia. May’s ineffectiveness put OU in a 3-0 hole before its offensive outburst led to a 10-3 win.
But, that adversity helped May evolve into a more polished pitcher, according to Gasso. Carrying the Sooners in other outings, she finished the season with a 2.37 ERA and a 15-2 win-loss record.
May’s performance landed her on the 2021 All-Big 12 Freshman Team last season and was pivotal in the grand scheme to Oklahoma’s fifth NCAA Women’s College World Series championship. And, after absorbing the contents of her offseason reading, she has a chance to take her game to new heights this spring.
“If there's anyone that really benefited from experience, it was Nicole May,” Gasso said. “I'm gonna tell you why: the experiences were not always easy. They were not always good for her, and Nicole May takes things very hard. She wears them on her sleeve for too long.
“I think this book has taught her really to understand that through failure, really, she’s learning how to grow and be mature. It kind of bleeds into other parts of your life and just really becomes a waste of time.”
As Oklahoma prepares for its season opener at UC Santa Barbara at 4:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 10, it has daunting matchups looming beyond that.
OU will face No. 11 Arizona and No. 16 Tennessee this season, along with No. 3 UCLA, giving May another shot at the Bruins. Like last season against Georgia, Gasso scheduled a midweek game against Kentucky, providing May a chance to recover from last season's walk-off SEC loss.
Right now, May is trying her best to remain focused alongside redshirt senior North Texas transfer Hope Trautwein and freshman Jordyn Bahl, the former No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class. Those three, with May as the likely ace, should form a formidable starting rotation as OU chases another championship.
“I feel like in the fall, I learned a lot,” May said, reflecting on the reading and training that has prepared her for the spring. “I guess it's always been a goal, but you just have to just go out and do whatever I have to do to win or to help the team. I feel like that's all our goals this season."
