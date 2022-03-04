OU softball: How outdoor hobbies, sibling rivalry shaped Sooners pitcher Jordy Bahl's competitive edge in the circle

One day after practice this season, Jordy Bahl, sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings and senior infielder Grace Lyons led a group of their Oklahoma teammates on a search for a pond.
For Bahl, a freshman pitcher, adventuring into the wilderness is a natural leisure outside of softball. In her hometown of Papillion, Nebraska, Bahl spends time with her three brothers going hunting, fishing, hiking and watching the sunsets on the prairie.
Sophomore utility Jayda Coleman helped search for a fishing spot earlier this season. After looking, the Sooner anglers settled down to cast their lines in a small pond located in the grassy plains of rural Norman.
Notably, Coleman enlisted Bahl’s help to snag a worm onto a hook before flinging her line into the water.
“They’re a lot more country than I am,” Coleman said of the group leading the fishing trips. “I'm in the city a lot, and I don't really like to be in the mud and all that stuff. (I also don’t like) putting the worms on the hook. Honestly, Jordy does that for me. I don't touch the worms.”
“They found the pond where literally as soon as you put your hook in a fish catches it. And so it's like, super easy, because we're not very patient when it comes to fishing. It's a very small pond with a whole bunch of fish in it.”
This season, while Bahl has been an ace fisher beyond the circle, she has also been the ace of No. 1 Oklahoma’s pitching staff that has allowed only 16 runs. Bahl is 6-0 across her team-high 37.2 innings pitched, and has produced a 0.96 earned-run average and 65 strikeouts while allowing just 13 hits.
Bahl’s hobbies, aside from softball, have helped her achieve that success in the circle. She attributes her competitive spirit directly to her three siblings, which likened her to outdoor activities. Her edge is on display every time she trots to the circle and cockingly zips a pitch into the strike zone, making hitters chase her exploding pitches hook, line and sinker.
“I feel like growing up in a family with three brothers from a very young age, I was trying to show them that I can hang with them,” Bahl said. “Whether I felt like I actually could or not I was going to show that I could kind of just fake it till you make it type of thing. I think that pushed me to have a high level of confidence and it really carried into a very good way.”
Now, Bahl is the go-to pitcher in heated situations for Oklahoma. In OU’s 9-8 10-inning win over No. 17 Tennessee, the right-hander was relieved by sophomore Nicole May in the fifth inning after allowing four runs.
Bahl was put back in by head coach Patty Gasso during the seventh inning, and she closed out the Volunteers with 16 total strikeouts during the fourth game of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
Up to that point this season, Bahl hadn’t faced much adversity. Gasso wanted the freshman right-hander to be thrown in the fire at some point this season, and she was against the Volunteers.
“She roams around the mound and kind of paces around the circle a little bit,” Gasso said. “She was doing that in the dugout which made me know she wanted to get back in and she just wanted to finish her business. … I felt confident she could go in and at least it would be a good tough situation for her to experience as a young pitcher.”
Another challenge for Bahl could come as soon as the Sooners’ home opener against Minnesota (9-6) at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 7, in Norman.
But the pressure is nothing new for her, as she was the No. 1 2021 high school recruit, per Softball America, and she won Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year last year. Bahl definitely is expecting to face more adversity as the season progresses.
“I like the adversity," Bahl said. “I think it's a good test for me and our team. And yeah, really you benefit more from the adversity than you do when you're just rolling people over.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.