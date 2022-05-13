OU softball: Hope Trautwein's 14 strikeouts advance Sooners to Big 12 championship game against OSU

Hope Trautwein took a deep breath before launching her 115th pitch of the game.
As the crowd of 3,936 inside Oklahoma City’s USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium rose to their feet, the redshirt senior pitcher sailed an offspeed pitch past Iowa State catcher Angelita Fuenetast for a game-sealing 14th strikeout. Trautwein, in her first Big 12 Championship game, grinned ear to ear once she trotted to the Sooners’ dugout to celebrate the win with her teammates.
Her cheerful smile was indicative of No. 1-seeded Oklahoma's (49-1) 5-0 shutout win over No. 4-seeded Iowa State (28-27) in the semifinals round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Friday, but it could also be a sign of something bigger for Trautwein. The North Texas transfer is on the brink of her first postseason berth with OU, a dream that's evaded her during her storied five-year career.
While Trautwein is excited for her first Big 12 Championship and postseason appearance, she knows that she’s going to have to enhance her game heading into the NCAA Regionals.
“I think (Trautwein) likes to talk things out,” Gasso said. “One thing I love about her is she's very transparent, and tells you exactly what she's feeling… With her being able to allow herself to be open really allowed us to kind of get in there and talk and work out a few things as well.”
Trautwein has improved down the stretch when the Sooners have needed her most this season. After struggling against Oklahoma State on May 7, the Pflugerville, Texas native pitched a complete game finishing with 14 strikeouts – tied for second most strikeouts from any Sooners’ pitcher this season – while allowing just two hits and one walk in OU’s win on Friday.
Hope was 𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧’ 🔥7.0 IP | 14 K | 2 H | 0 R | 1 BB@hopetraut | #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/p1QVTZe9Ks— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 13, 2022
OU coach Patty Gasso decided to start Trautwein in the circle as freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl is dealing with some arm soreness. While Bahl’s status is uncertain, Gasso is using it as an opportunity to give her bullpen more experience this weekend.
“Jordy, right now, we’re trying to give her some rest,” Gasso said. “Now, I’m trying to give Hope this opportunity and (sophomore) Nicole May to give our other pitchers experience. It's really important going into the postseason that you have a full batch of pitchers ready to go and experience has a lot to do with that.”
Once batters continued to swing and miss, the Sooners quickly rallied behind Trautwein as the game went on. Lynnsie Elam hammered a two-out grand slam to left field during the first inning to put OU up 4-0 while junior outfielder Rylie Boone hit an RBI single to score junior catcher Kinzie Hansen in the bottom of the second inning to make the score 5-0.
💥 Off to a 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐌𝐈𝐍' start 💥@lynn_elam22 | B1 | OU 4, ISU 0 📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/15XJJlMa3p— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 13, 2022
Trautwein's resilience was on display in the sixth inning when she walked the leadoff batter – similar to the game she played against OSU when she walked four straight Cowgirls on May 7 in the – but responded to sit down three straight hitters.
“She was in complete control, '' Gasso said. “You could see it in her body language. Her first pitch strikes were very aggressive. They're swinging early in the count, and she's got a lot of swings and misses. They're very important for us… Being in this heat and humidity is different. It's been a while for us to do this. So it was important for her to get a grasp on it. And her control and her body language made us feel very very comfortable.”
Without Trautwein’s 14 strikeouts, Oklahoma’s offense only notched three hits after the second inning, and could’ve been in trouble against the Cyclones. Ultimately, Trautwein used her changed mentality to carry the Sooners forward.
“We worked a lot on mentality and just playing free,” Trautwein said. “To me my definition of playing free and how I process and how I process you know, my routine and working on that getting that solid and just going into postseason is so important for pitcher because it usually kind of a little bit of a mental game, being able to establish my process and execute it when I needed to.”
As Oklahoma heads into a championship game against No. 2-seeded Oklahoma State (39-12) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, in Oklahoma City, Trautwein's transparency will be pivotal to the Sooners’ success.
“It's really exciting,” Trautwein said. “I know that postseason means elevation, an elevation of your game and an elevation of your mentality, and it's easy to do that when I have a whole team and coaching staff behind me to lead the way. It means a lot that this program is such a force in the postseason, and I get to be part of it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.