OU softball: Hope Trautwein responds to adversity, Grace Lyons rolls - 3 takeaways from NCAA Norman Regional win

No. 1 Oklahoma (51-2) defeated Texas A&M (30-27) 3-2 in its second game of the NCAA Norman Regional on Saturday afternoon.
Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein pitched a complete game and finished with two strikeouts. The North Texas transfer allowed three hits and two runs in the win. Sophomore utility Jayda Coleman led OU’s offense going 2-for-3 with one home run and two RBIs.
It's all good, 𝐉 😁RBI double for @jaydac00 💥END 4 | OU 3, TAMU 0 | 📺 ESPN+ » https://t.co/YHO3Zu7jrs pic.twitter.com/nCsNNLFYTi— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 21, 2022
Here’s three takeaways from the Sooners win:
Trautwein responds to adversity
Trautwein had seen this situation in practice.
After surrendering a one out two-run home run to Texas A&M’s catcher Haley Lee in the top of the sixth inning, Oklahoma’s lead shrunk to one score and it was the North Texas transfer’s job to escape without further damage. In her first career postseason start, OU’s five-year senior forced a pop up and ground out to conserve OU’s 3-2 lead.
After Oklahoma went scoreless in the bottom sixth, Trautwein was tasked with preserving the Sooners’ lead once again. She forced a ground out and back-to-back lineouts to clinch Oklahoma’s win at the top of the seventh inning.
Coach Patty Gasso’s confidence in Trautwein never wavered as she’s seen her respond to adversity in practice time and time again.
.@hopetraut 𝐨𝐫 @mPinoe? 🥎 x ⚽MID 1 | OU 0, TAMU 0 📺 ESPN+ » https://t.co/YHO3Zu7jrs pic.twitter.com/GbSyW8zgbz— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 21, 2022
“If I go from what we do at practice, if she gives up a home run and she comes back that much stronger,” Gasso said. “I felt that I had no concerns because I know what she's like in practice, and she responds immediately.”
While freshman phenom pitcher Jordy Bahl remains day-to-day with forearm soreness, the Pflugerville Texas native and rotation mate sophomore Nicole May will have to continue to step up in her absence. For Trautwein, who has never pitched in the postseason until this weekend, gaining experience is vital to prepare her for even bigger moments.
𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲.END 6 | OU 3, TAMU 2 pic.twitter.com/JtE1n6rO59— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 21, 2022
“I've been really focusing on an each-pitch mentality, and just taking it by the process,” Trautwein said. “We knew that going into this game, and when you get beat you just kind of come back right next pitch, and that's what I tried to do the next two batters and get out of the inning.”
Grace Lyons does it all
Grace Lyons stepped up to the plate.
With the Sooners up 1-0 with no outs in the first inning, the senior infielder had a chance to extend OU’s lead with Alo and sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings on second and first, respectively. As Texas A&M’s Grace Uribe floated a pitch into the strike zone, the Peoria, Arizona, native smacked an RBI-double off the wall – just short of a left field home run – and scored Alo.
Lyons’ run helped the Sooners hold a two-score advantage over the Aggies to start the first inning. She finished 1-for-3 with one RBIs and played a pivotal part in OU’s strong start, which eventually turned downhill into a one run deficit after Lee’s home run.
Gasso was happy with the offense and Lyons’ performance, however she was frustrated that the Sooners left six runners on base.
“Offensively (we) started off strong,” Gasso said. “We left a few too many runners in scoring position, which was a little bit frustrating but we hung tight there. (Texas A&M) brought in three good pitchers. It was tough to figure them out, but at least we got to see all three, which is really important for us going forward. We played a really clean game.”
Defensively, the senior infielder was pivotal, as well. Lyons finished the game with three putouts and three assisted outs.
“Grace Lyons played very well,” Gasso said. “The defense held down their good hitting team, and I think Hope could tell you that, but she kept fighting and kept depending on her defense, she didn't need to have 15 strikeouts.”
Sooners’ lineup struggles
While she was happy overall with her offense’s performance, Gasso is looking for some improvement from her hitters following the win.
The Aggies brought out Uribe and pitchers Mackinzy Herzog, and Emiley Kennedy to try and cool off the Sooners’ batters. The plan worked after the first inning as Oklahoma tallied only three hits and no runs in the final three frames of the contest. Overall, OU finished the game going 7-for-23.
Texas A&M’s trio of pitchers struck out three batters, while catalyzing seven fly outs and six ground outs against OU’s lineup. The recently inducted Oklahoma Hall of Fame coach felt like her team was chasing too many balls during the game.
“I think offensively we stumbled on, and we weren’t where we needed to be,” Gasso said. “ We needed to be more on time with some things… So yeah, this was a great opportunity for us to feel pressure. It was good for us. It was good for all of us to feel that. I think everybody was going through that.
“I think for us we have to do a better job of swinging pitches that we want to swing at. There’s times we could walk, it felt like we're chasing things. We gotta get bunts down. … It’s allowing them to swing freely, and those are things we need to start doing leading up.”
Next, the Sooners will play in the final round of the Norman Regional at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 12 at Marita Hynes Field.
