OU softball: Hope Trautwein, Kinzie Hansen battery spurs Sooners — 3 takeaways from game 2 win vs Oklahoma State

No. 1 Oklahoma (47-1, 16-1 Big 12) clinched its 10th consecutive regular season Big 12 Championship with a 6-0 victory over Bedlam rival No. 7 Oklahoma State (38-11, 14-3 Big 12) on Friday night.
The crowd at Marita Hynes field was electric, and prior to the start of the contest, Sooners football coach Brent Venables stepped onto the field to throw the ceremonial first pitch.
Redshirt senior right-hander Hope Trautwein and freshman right-hander Jordy Bahl combined for a shutout performance. Trautwein allowed three hits and struck out four batters while Bahl struck out two and didn’t give up a hit.
Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo and sophomore utility Alyssa Brito tallied two hits apiece, leading the way for the Sooners on offense.
Here are three takeaways from the win:
Trautwein, Hansen battery powers Sooners
Trautwein made her final regular season home start at OU on Friday night. The former North Texas transfer and 2021 Conference USA Pitcher of the Year pitched 5.1 scoreless innings to run her record season record to 14-0. She also maintained her NCAA-best 0.09 earned run average.
Trautwein and Hansen have developed a rapport as a battery that has helped them become a lethal duo in their lone season together.
“Hope is like the ying to my yang a little bit,” Hansen said. “We’re a great balance and we work very well together on the mound. It brings me joy to see how joyus she is on the field and how grateful she is to be with us.”
Trautwein’s efforts in the circle were matched offensively by the other half of her battery. Hansen’s first hit in her last 17 at bats brought three runs in to break the game open for the Sooners.
“My teammates have been picking me up for quite some time now so I thought that it was about time that I picked them up,” said Hansen. “I’ve been feeling on the verge for a while. I feel like today I came in with a whole new mindset.”
Lucky number three
Five of OU’s runs came in the third inning. The Sooners’ only other score came from a home run by senior infielder Grace Lyons in the fifth.
After a Coleman walk to lead off the third, Alo slapped a hard ground ball into center field, moving Coleman to third and putting Alo on second base. Later in the inning, sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings hit a ground ball to Kiley Naomi at shortstop, who attempted to throw out Coleman as she ran home.
OSU catcher Julia Cottrill attempted to tag Coleman out, but was unable to catch the speedster as she slid headfirst back to third base.
With the bases loaded, Brito dropped a single into left field, which scored Coleman. Redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns added another run after drawing a bases loaded walk. Later in the inning, Hansen cleared the bases with a three-RBI double into centerfield.
“Our mentality one through nine is very intertwined,” Hansen said. “I think we’re very locked in every pitch. I think, honestly, if I was a pitcher I’d be a little scared. You get through the lineup one time, but you’re not going to get through it a second time because I think we’re just so fine tuned and we’re very aware of what our bodies can do.”
Defensive highlight reel
While the Sooners’ offense struggled, their defense stole the show. Key plays from Lyons and junior outfielder Riley Boone brought the crowd to its feet.
In the third inning, OSU had runners at first and second with the score tied at zero. A single into right field looked like it would bring Oklahoma State’s first run across the plate.
As the runner rounded third base, Boone scooped the ball off the grass and fired a beam from right field straight to Hansen, who tagged outfielder Chelsea Alexander out at the plate to end the inning.
“Boone is one of the best outfielders I’ve ever played with,” Hansen said. “To see her execute that play in the big moment, it was really just huge for us. It really sealed the deal on the game. In my opinion, that’s what really put us in the win territory.”
In the next inning, Lyons went down to one knee to backhand a hard grounder at shortstop. The Sooners’ defensive stalwart whipped a throw from deep in the infield to first, ending the inning and leaving the Cowgirls without a run.
“The defense has been lockdown,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “I feel it all working and it can happen very quickly.”
The Sooners will meet OSU at 4 p.m. Saturday for the series finale and their final regular season contest.
