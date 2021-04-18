OU softball: Freshman stars Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman propel Sooners' offense in series sweep over Texas

As she stepped into the box on Saturday afternoon, freshman infielder Tiare Jennings slowly got into her stance and began waving her bat while staring down Texas pitcher Molly Jacobsen in anticipation.
Oklahoma’s star freshman delivered shortly after, as she hammered her 19th home run of the season and helped the Sooners (33-0, 9-0 Big 12) to a 10-2 victory over No. 7 Texas (31-6, 6-3). OU went on to sweep the Longhorns, all three victories coming in run-rule fashion.
Currently, Jennings has a batting average of .514, which ranks fifth nationally. She also ranks third in home runs with 20 and sixth in hits with 54.
Make 'em say 𝐖𝐎𝐖 @_tiarejennings! 💣 Her 1️⃣9️⃣th HR of the season and it's 7-1, #Sooners!📺 ESPN2 » https://t.co/A2WBGCV6D4 pic.twitter.com/D5IlR5G5uR— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 17, 2021
“I knew what she was capable of but she exceeded my expectations, offensively,” head coach Patty Gasso said. “She is learning very quickly.”
Jennings was the only Sooner to hit a home run in all three games over the weekend. However, OU’s offense as a whole was on a mission. Five other Sooners were able to hit a home run over the weekend and the offense tallied 30 runs and 32 hits.
“I’ve just been seeing the ball really well,” Jennings said. “Just aiming for base hits and I’m feeling good off the bat right now. I just get so pumped up coming back to home plate, seeing my teammates there for me. So, it’s just been really, really exciting.”
In addition to Jennings, another newcomer put on a show against the Sooners’ vaunted opponent. Freshman utility Jayda Coleman recorded four hits and five RBIs on nine at-bats, including her fifth home run of the season on Sunday afternoon.
💯th 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐑𝐔𝐍 of the season!!@jaydac00 with her fifth homer of her frosh year 🔥B3 | OU 6, UT 0 | 📺 ESPN2 » https://t.co/A2WBGCV6D4 pic.twitter.com/wayuV6ZmLu— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 18, 2021
It isn’t too often to see a team rely on two freshmen to consistently provide offensive firepower in its lineup. Yet, that’s exactly what Oklahoma is doing with Jennings and Coleman. The two young stars have a combined 25 home runs on the season with 15 games remaining.
Coleman owed her and Jennings' high level of play to the teachings of the Sooners' upperclassman. From getting the small details correct to learning what it feels like to play the Longhorns, Coleman said OU's leadership has prepared them every step of the way.
After dominating all three games against the Longhorns in run-rule fashion, the Sooners’ offense was more than ready to silence its doubters that claimed that it was too untested going into the weekend.
“Well, again, it was, ‘Are you too rested or untested?’” Gasso said. “That kind of really stuck on a lot of our players. Part of it could be home field advantage. Part of it is knowing that we’ve got to continue to prove what we’re doing. We’ve lost a lot of games to weather. We’ve lost some to COVID. We are just fighting to prove to whoever is watching that we’re a good team that deserves strong consideration for postseason hosting and so forth.”
Now that the Sooners have three wins against a top-10 ranked team their record, the players can ride confidence during the remainder of the regular season and into the postseason.
“We don’t try to let it affect us,” senior catcher Lynnsie Elam said. “We’re not going to try to do more or play more to try to prove to anybody who we are. We were ready to show that we are tested, and if they don’t think that we are tested, then we’ll show them that we are.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.