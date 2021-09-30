OU softball: Former Sooners slugger Lauren Chamberlain named commissioner of Women's Professional Fastpitch league

Former Oklahoma infielder Lauren Chamberlain was named as the commissioner for the Women’s Professional Fastpitch League on Thursday.
Introducing WPF (Women’s Professional Fastpitch) - Coming June 2022. #ProtectHerDream @wprofastpitch https://t.co/zJXy0F4998 pic.twitter.com/gLkDLxZqAl— Lauren Chamberlain (@LChamberlain44) September 30, 2021
The newly-created league provides a professional women’s softball league for post-collegiate athletes, according to the release. The WPF also announced that Oklahoma City will be the headquarters for the league.
The WPF was founded by Smash it Sports, USA Softball and the United States Specialty Sports Association. Oklahoma City, which is already home to the NCAA Women’s College World Series, will begin hosting matches in June 2022.
Chamberlain holds the NCAA record with 95 home runs in a career, and boasted a .395 all-time batting average with the Sooners.
The inaugural season will range from June 15 to Aug. 15, with hopes to draw fans nationwide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.