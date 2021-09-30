You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Former Sooners slugger Lauren Chamberlain named commissioner of Women's Professional Fastpitch league

Sooners win national championship

Former Oklahoma infielder Lauren Chamberlain was named as the commissioner for the Women’s Professional Fastpitch League on Thursday.

The newly-created league provides a professional women’s softball league for post-collegiate athletes, according to the release. The WPF also announced that Oklahoma City will be the headquarters for the league. 

The WPF was founded by Smash it Sports, USA Softball and the United States Specialty Sports Association. Oklahoma City, which is already home to the NCAA Women’s College World Series, will begin hosting matches in June 2022. 

Chamberlain holds the NCAA record with 95 home runs in a career, and boasted a .395 all-time batting average with the Sooners. 

The inaugural season will range from June 15 to Aug. 15, with hopes to draw fans nationwide.

