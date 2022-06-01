OU softball: Former Sooners defensive lineman Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge announces commitment to South Alabama

Former Oklahoma defensive lineman Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge has committed to South Alabama, he announced via Twitter Wednesday. Rawlins-Kibonge previously entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 30.
Time to go to work👷🏾♂️👨🏾🦯 @flyguyhuey5 @GoJAGSFootball pic.twitter.com/sA1P1Pkdt1— Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge (@KibongeRawlins) June 1, 2022
Rawlins-Kibonge, a redshirt freshman, didn't appear in a game during his career with the Sooners.
The 6-foot-6, 256-pound defender was a four-star recruit out of high school, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was also ranked No. 278 overall in 2021 class.
Rawlins-Kibonge joins redshirt freshman receiver Cody Jackson as OU players to transfer as Jackson committed to Houston. Ben Harris, Noah Arinze and Darrell Simpson remain in the portal.
