OU softball: Former Sooners defensive lineman Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge announces commitment to South Alabama

  • 0
OU helmet

An OU helmet during the game against No. 13 Baylor in Waco on Nov. 13.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma defensive lineman Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge has committed to South Alabama, he announced via Twitter Wednesday. Rawlins-Kibonge previously entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 30.

Rawlins-Kibonge, a redshirt freshman, didn't appear in a game during his career with the Sooners.

The 6-foot-6, 256-pound defender was a four-star recruit out of high school, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was also ranked No. 278 overall in 2021 class. 

Rawlins-Kibonge joins redshirt freshman receiver Cody Jackson as OU players to transfer as Jackson committed to Houston. Ben Harris, Noah Arinze and Darrell Simpson remain in the portal. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

