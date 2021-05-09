OU softball: For Sooners, intense Bedlam series provides 'the games that you live for' ahead of anticipated postseason

There were runners on first and second base when Nicole Mendes stepped to the plate with one out in the top of the third inning, trying to give the Sooners an insurmountable lead.
With a 1-1 count, the redshirt senior utility hit a three-run home run to left field, giving No. 1 Oklahoma a 9-1 lead and eventually propelling the Sooners (42-2, 16-1 Big 12) to an 11-8 victory in their final game against No. 7/9 Oklahoma State (40-8, 15-3). With the victory, OU clinched its ninth-straight Big 12 regular season title.
𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐘 to the corral!! 🤠— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 9, 2021
Back-to-back games with homers for @nicole_mendes_ and it's 9️⃣-1️⃣, #Sooners! pic.twitter.com/EXUeqcod5Q
Mendes played a pivotal role for the Sooners in the Bedlam series. She hammered two home runs and tallied four RBIs across the three games.
“That’s our super senior,” head coach Patty Gasso said. “She’s trying to leave it all on the field and really set another tone for us, gave us some nice insurance going forward.”
The Houston native wasn’t the only player on OU’s offense to make an impact against OSU. Freshman utility Jayda Coleman had an impressive series as well, recording five hits and six RBIs with a home run in the first game.
“She is just a gamer who loves to win, and I just don’t see her being very fearful of anything,” Gasso said of Coleman. “She certainly does not have an approach like a freshman, and that is what’s so enjoyable to watch with her.”
The Sooners’ offense generated plenty of production, tallying 21 runs on 24 hits with five home runs in a highly competitive series with the Cowgirls.
“These are the games that you live for ... as a softball player," Coleman said. "You grow up wanting to be in these types of situations, playing your rival team in a national game. It was awesome, and just feeding off all the energy around you, it just makes you want to be the best.”
Oklahoma’s pitching staff faced its toughest competition of the season in its in-state rival. Redshirt senior left-hander Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the first and third games, as she pitched four-and-one-third innings and earned seven strikeouts. She also allowed nine hits and nine earned runs, which is the most she has given up in a series this season.
Saile got the start in the second game and entered the circle in relief during the third game. She pitched six-and-two-third innings, recording seven strikeouts and allowing four earned runs on four hits.
“I thought (Saile) had a few control problems, but I think she bowed up more than I have ever seen her thus far this year,” Gasso said. “We needed that. We needed her. We need her going forward as well.
May pitched the most total innings with nine and appeared in all three games. She recorded six strikeouts and allowed two earned runs on four hits. The Pleasanton, California, native notched the first two saves of her career on Saturday and Sunday.
After grinding out a series win against a highly ranked Oklahoma State team, the Sooners finally got a taste of what the postseason might feel like. With the Big 12 tournament right around the corner, Coleman and the Sooners feel more than ready for the challenges ahead.
“I feel like our team’s very blue collar,” Coleman said. “We’re very humble. We’re always just trying to better ourselves. Regardless of the score, we’re always just trying to do what we’re trying to go for, just trying to do what we need to do.”
