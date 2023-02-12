OU softball finishes 5-0 at Mark Campbell Invitational

Oklahoma opened its season 5-0 at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, Calif. The Sooners defeated three top 25 teams and outscored opponents 29-5.
After playing a double-header against Duke and Liberty on Thursday, OU battled Stanford on Friday, Washington on Saturday and San Jose State on Sunday.
Here’s a look at this weekend’s performances:
Stanford
Oklahoma collected its third win in two days against No. 14 Stanford Friday.
The Sooners bounced back after struggling offensively in their 1-0 eight innings victory over the Lady Flames Thursday and defeated the Cardinal 10-1 in six innings.
Michigan transfer Alex Storako started and struck out six, allowed one run and three hits and a walk in her OU debut.
Texas A&M transfer Haley Lee’s solo home run capped the Sooners’ run-rule victory, their first of the season. Lee also notched two RBIs and finished the night 2-for-4 at the plate.
Junior infielders Tiare Jennings and Alyssa Brito were also productive. Jennings went a perfect 3-of-3 and had two RBIs, while Brito brought in three runs with a double in the fifth.
Washington
OU’s 5-4 victory over No. 16 Washington proved to be the Sooners’ most difficult of the tournament.
Sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl earned her second win of the season after pitching 3.2 innings. The National Freshman of the Year struck out four batters and allowed four runs, four hits and six walks.
Junior Nicole May entered in the fourth inning and her relief performance solidified Oklahoma’s victory. She pitched the remaining 3.1 innings and allowed one hit with eight strikeouts,
Bahl allowed the fifth home run of her career during the first inning, but OU scored three runs of its own in the next frame. Arizona State transfer Cydney Sanders’ two-RBI single set the Sooners up to secure a win over the Huskies.
San Jose State
The Sooners cut the Spartans’ weekend short after run-ruling them in five innings on Sunday.
The 9-0 shutout win saw freshman pitcher Kierston Deal’s first collegiate start.
Deal threw four innings, allowing one hit with five strikeouts.
In the first inning, Lee hit a two-RBI single that plated Jayda Coleman and Jennings. OU captain Grace Lyons followed with a run-scoring triple.
With bases loaded in the bottom of the second, redshirt senior Grace Green used her first at-bat of the season to hit the third grand slam of her career.
𝐆𝐆 grand slam!! 🥹@grace_10_green with the pinch hit GS! B2 | OU 8, SJSU 0 | 📺 @FloSoftball pic.twitter.com/GuwdGl22Md— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 12, 2023
Deal was not the only freshman who made an appearance, Jocelyn Erickson hit a home run and Avery Hodge saw playing time on Sunday.
The reigning national champions will look to keep their undefeated record at the Getterman Classic on Feb. 17-19 in Waco, Texas.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
