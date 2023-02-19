OU softball falls to Baylor, finishes 3-1 at Getterman Classic in Waco

No. 1 Oklahoma (8-1) suffered its first loss of the season against Baylor (7-1) 4-3 Sunday in the Getterman Classic in Waco. The defeat is OU’s first in regular season non-conference play since it fell to Georgia on April 20, 2021.
The Sooners took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on an error, but allowed all four of the Bears’ runs in the bottom of the third inning. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Jordy Bahl gave up the runs, which included a three-run home run from Baylor infielder Shaylon Govan.
HYPE US UP SHAY 😮💨#SicEm | @shaylongovan pic.twitter.com/N0xbhz4l6K— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) February 19, 2023
Bahl finished the day allowing four runs on five hits with six strikeouts across six innings.
OU attempted a late rally in the top of the sixth inning, scoring twice on RBIs from sophomore outfielder Jayda Coleman and junior utility Tiare Jennings. But Baylor’s Aliyah Binford retired the next four OU batters to close out the Bears’ win, their first over the Sooners since April 23, 2017.
Bahl fell to 3-1 on the year with the loss. Despite out-hitting Baylor 8-5, OU was held scoreless in five out of seven innings.
Sooners defeat Longwood 10-0 on Friday
The Sooners won three games earlier in the weekend, kicking off with a 10-0 run-rule win against Longwood (4-5) on Friday. Bahl pitched four shutout innings, striking out nine batters to pick up her third pitching win of the season.
OU hit three home runs against the Lancers, including sophomore utility Sophia Nugent’s three-run blast in the bottom of the third inning and junior utility Alyssa Brito’s two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth inning.
𝐒𝐎𝐏𝐇 𝐒𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐇 💥Second career homer for @SophiaN2021 and it's 7-0, #Sooners! 📺 https://t.co/5tAp9s7tG5 pic.twitter.com/Hg52McUd2Z— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 17, 2023
Brito drove in four runs against the Lancers, recording an RBI triple in the bottom of the second inning and an RBI double in the bottom of the third inning. Freshman utility Jocelyn Erickson followed Nugent’s home run with one of her own in the third, giving the Sooners back-to-back home runs.
Goin' 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤-𝐭𝐨-𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤‼️@joceyerickson with her second homer of her frosh season!B3 | OU 8, LU 0 | 📺 https://t.co/5tAp9s7tG5 pic.twitter.com/6xtFZRk1Dn— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 17, 2023
Freshman right-handed pitcher Kierston Deal finished in the circle, striking out two batters in the top of the fifth inning.
Sooners run-rule Stephen F. Austin, Army on Saturday
OU defeated the Lumberjacks (5-6) in a 22-0 run-rule win on Saturday, the most runs it’s scored since scoring the same amount against Iowa State in 2021. Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Alex Storako pitched four shutout innings to earn her second pitching win at OU, while the Sooners totaled 19 hits.
Five OU players recorded multiple RBIs, including Erickson's eight. Erickson finished 5for5 against SFA, including a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning.
.@joceyerickson sent that one back to Norman 💣 pic.twitter.com/bs69AVJrlN— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 18, 2023
In addition, senior infielder Grace Lyons and redshirt senior utility Haley Lee recorded three hits each. Lyons tallied 5 RBI, including a two-RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning. Earlier in the inning, Lee drove in two runs of her own with a single.
Deal once again closed the game out in the circle, striking out all three batters she faced in the top of the fifth inning.
The Sooners earned another run-rule win by defeating the Black Knights (3-5) 9-0, with junior right-handed pitcher Nicole May earning her second pitching win of the season after recording four shutout innings with 10 strikeouts. Erickson again shined, hitting a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Across all four games, Erickson batted 8-for-13 with 12 RBI and three home runs.
One day. Two bombs. 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚𝐧.💣 @joceyerickson 💣B4 | OU 8, ARMY 0 pic.twitter.com/7aSdEgqlWi— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 19, 2023
Jennings and sophomore infielder Cydney Sanders were the two other Sooners with multiple RBI. Jennings hit her first home run of the season with a two-run blast in the bottom of the second inning, while Sanders drove in OU’s final run of the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning.
For the first time in 2023, it's 𝐓𝐈𝐀 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 ⌚ @_tiarejennings pic.twitter.com/YCZ1OAcGDB— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 19, 2023
This time, Bahl ended the game in the circle, striking out one batter in the top of the fifth inning.
The Sooners return to action with a doubleheader against California State-Fullerton (6-4) at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California.
