OU softball defeats Louisville, Miami (Ohio) in doubleheader

No. 1 Oklahoma (39-1, 9-0 Big 12) defeated Louisville and Miami (Ohio) 10-1 and 13-1, respectively, in the Miami Invitational on Saturday in Oxford, Ohio.
Senior Alex Storako started for OU against the Cardinals and allowed one run on two hits in 3.1 innings. Junior Nicole May pitched 4.1 innings and conceded one run on four hits while collecting five strikeouts against the RedHawks.
Freshman Kierston Deal and sophomore Jordy Bahl combined for four strikeouts in 3.1 innings of scoreless relief.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ wins:
Sooners’ power on display
OU showcased its power in Saturday's doubleheader.
The Sooners got on the board early in the first inning against Louisville after designated player Haley Lee hit a two-run home run, her 12th of the season. Following a seven-run first frame, first baseman Cydney Sanders hit her second home run of the season, a two-run blast to give OU a 10-1 lead.
Lee goin' 𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐩 ☄️ @haley45leeB1 | OU 3, UL 0 pic.twitter.com/qJWgUzaggz— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 15, 2023
Cyd said 𝐬𝐞𝐞 𝐲𝐚 𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 👋 @SandersCydneyEND 2 | OU 10, UL 1 pic.twitter.com/dyKCQBELT8— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 15, 2023
OU totaled six home runs on the day, accounting for 11 of its 23 runs. Catcher Kinzie Hansen capped OU’s home run barrage with a two-run drive to center fielder in the sixth inning of game two.
𝐖𝐨𝐨𝐟 🐾 @kinziehansenT6 | OU 11, Miami 1 pic.twitter.com/eJ8x0bSPhc— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 16, 2023
Jayda Coleman dominates at the plate
Center fielder Jayda Coleman boosted OU with a pair of multi-hit games on Saturday.
Coleman set the tone for OU with a pair of hits in the first inning in game one, including a two-run double. The sophomore tallied a hit in six of her eight at-bats on the day and drove in three runs while scoring three times.
Coleman boosted her season batting average to .477, the highest on OU and seventh highest nationally.
OU flexes depth
Coach Patty Gasso went through the depths of her lineup in OU’s blowout wins.
OU deployed 13 position players in game one and 14 in game two. In game one, 11 different Sooners collected hits. In game two, 12 Sooners reached base while seven different players collected an RBI. OU experimented defensively by playing multiple players at every position except shortstop.
Next, OU will face Baylor at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Waco.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
