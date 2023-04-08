OU softball completes 3-game sweep of Texas Tech with 7-0 win

No. 1 Oklahoma (36-1, 9-0 Big 12) completed a three-game sweep of Texas Tech (28-15, 2-7) on Saturday with 7-0 win in Norman.
Junior Nicole May (11-0) pitched 5.1 innings and allowed no runs on two hits. May also recorded eight strikeouts and one walk. Freshman Kierston Deal pitched 0.2 innings of scoreless relief in the sixth and senior Alex Storako took the seventh.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
Lee plays long ball
Senior Haley Lee led the way for OU on Saturday going 2 of 3 with two home runs and three RBIs.
𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐭 🔥 @haley45leeB1 | OU 2, TTU 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/JzmQgLh0ji— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 8, 2023
Senior Grace Lyons added a two-run shot of her own in the second inning before Lee blasted a solo shot to center field in the third, her fifth in the past six games.
𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 cleared for takeoff 🛫B2 | OU 4, TTU 0 | @grace_lyons5 pic.twitter.com/DTGpJq7YnF— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 8, 2023
Haley did it 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 🫣 @haley45leeB3 | OU 5, TTU 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/DoobSyqRnr— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 8, 2023
OU has hit a home run in eight consecutive games and 32 of its 37 games this season.
Sooners’ pitching dominates
May’s scoreless outing capped a weekend in which OU flexed its pitching dominance.
OU’s staff combined for 21 innings of scoreless ball while striking out 25 batters compared to nine hits. May especially found her groove in the third inning of Saturday’s contest and retired nine consecutive batters, five of which struckout.
OU’s staff has combined for a 0.91 ERA this season.
Sooners’ outfield leads defensive effort
OU’s defense silenced the few threats Texas Tech posed.
The Red Raiders had a runner at first with two outs in the second inning when left fielder Demi Elder hit a fly ball off the wall in center field. The runner at first attempted to travel all the way home but was caught in a rundown thanks to a quick relay from center fielder Jayda Coleman.
𝐃𝐄𝐅𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐄 on 🔒MID 2 | OU 2, TTU 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/ubhpWnJIuO— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 8, 2023
Then, with two outs in the fourth inning, outfielder Rylie Boone collided with the left-field wall while snagging a near-home run to keep the Red Raiders off the scoreboard.
𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐆𝐇 @rylieboonee 😤cc @SportsCenter #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/BFiYa7IQVT— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 8, 2023
Next, OU will face LSU at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.