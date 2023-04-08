 Skip to main content
OU softball completes 3-game sweep of Texas Tech with 7-0 win

Nicole May

Junior pitcher Nicole May during the game against UIC on March 3.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (36-1, 9-0 Big 12) completed a three-game sweep of Texas Tech (28-15, 2-7) on Saturday with 7-0 win in Norman. 

Junior Nicole May (11-0) pitched 5.1 innings and allowed no runs on two hits. May also recorded eight strikeouts and one walk. Freshman Kierston Deal pitched 0.2 innings of scoreless relief in the sixth and senior Alex Storako took the seventh.

Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:

Lee plays long ball

Senior Haley Lee led the way for OU on Saturday going 2 of 3 with two home runs and three RBIs.

Senior Grace Lyons added a two-run shot of her own in the second inning before Lee blasted a solo shot to center field in the third, her fifth in the past six games.

OU has hit a home run in eight consecutive games and 32 of its 37 games this season.

Sooners’ pitching dominates

May’s scoreless outing capped a weekend in which OU flexed its pitching dominance.

OU’s staff combined for 21 innings of scoreless ball while striking out 25 batters compared to nine hits. May especially found her groove in the third inning of Saturday’s contest and retired nine consecutive batters, five of which struckout.

OU’s staff has combined for a 0.91 ERA this season.

Sooners’ outfield leads defensive effort

OU’s defense silenced the few threats Texas Tech posed.

The Red Raiders had a runner at first with two outs in the second inning when left fielder Demi Elder hit a fly ball off the wall in center field. The runner at first attempted to travel all the way home but was caught in a rundown thanks to a quick relay from center fielder Jayda Coleman.

Then, with two outs in the fourth inning, outfielder Rylie Boone collided with the left-field wall while snagging a near-home run to keep the Red Raiders off the scoreboard.

Next, OU will face LSU at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

This story was edited by Austin Curtright.

