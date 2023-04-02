OU softball completes 3-game sweep of No. 8 Texas after 10-2 run-rule win

No. 1 Oklahoma (33-1, 6-0 Big 12) defeated No. 8 Texas (30-8-1, 3-3) 10-2 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep in Norman.
Junior Nicole May, who made her 12th appearance of the season, went 5.1 innings and allowed two runs — one earned — on six hits. May also struck out eight in 5.1 innings pitched. Sophomore Jordy Bahl pitched 0.2 innings of scoreless relief.
Sophomore first baseman Cydney Sanders doubled to center field in the sixth to finalize the run-rule victory.
The game endured a half-hour lightning delay between the fourth and fifth inning.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
Jennings dominates the Longhorns
Junior second baseman Tiare Jennings dominated during OU’s weekend series with Texas.
Jennings finished 8 for 11 on the weekend with RBIs and two home runs.
On Sunday, Jennings, who finished 4 for 4 with four RBIs, gave OU its first lead of the game by blasting a three-run home run to right field in the second inning, her ninth this season.
https://twitter.com/OU_Softball/status/1642570140704460800?s=20
Jennings then poked another opposite-field hit in the third inning to score junior center fielder Jayda Coleman.
Sooners break through in third inning
OU extended its lead to 9-1 with a five-run third inning on Sunday.
The rally began with a pair of errors by UT shortstop Viviana Martinez, allowing junior third baseman Alyssa Brito to score the Sooners’ first run of the inning. Later in the inning, Jennings and Coleman collected back-to-back RBI hits.
Senior designated hitter Haley Lee capped the rally with a two-run home run. OU sent nine batters to the plate in the inning, seven of which reached base.
https://twitter.com/OU_Softball/status/1642581025351159808?s=20
Lyons flashes the leather
Senior shortstop Grace Lyons made an uncharacteristic error Saturday, allowing Texas to score its first run of the game.
Lyons made up for the mistake Sunday with three diving stops, two of which were converted to outs. Lyons also helped OU escape a one-out jam in the fourth inning by starting a double play.
https://twitter.com/OU_Softball/status/1642581606501167104?s=20
Next, OU faces Texas Tech at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Norman.
