OU softball: Backs against wall, Sooners overcome adversity, rough Bedlam start to clinch Big 12 title

In Oklahoma’s three game weekend series against in-state rival Oklahoma State, the Sooners faced something they haven’t experienced much this season — adversity.
No. 1 OU (42-2, 16-1 Big 12) defeated No. 7/9 Oklahoma State (40-8, 15-3) in two of three games to clinch its ninth straight Big 12 regular season title and the series win against the Cowgirls.
Although the outcome was what Oklahoma wanted, it was tougher to achieve than anticipated. For a team with 30 run-rule wins in 44 contests, close games have been somewhat of a foreign concept for the Sooners.
The stakes were high for the Bedlam battle, as the winner of the series would walk away with the Big 12 regular season title. In Friday’s series opener, Oklahoma jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead after a pair of two-run home runs by freshman utility Jayda Coleman and senior utility Jocelyn Alo.
𝐓𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐈𝐓, 𝐉𝐎𝐂 😱@78jocelyn_alo leaves no doubt with her 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 26th 💣!— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 7, 2021
OU 4, OSU 1 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/QXjbXB1C4J
It appeared the Sooners might be on pace for another run-rule shortened contest, but the Cowgirls responded with five unanswered runs over the last three innings to stun the Sooners and take game one, 6-4.
The win was Oklahoma State’s first over Oklahoma since 2011, ending a 24 game losing streak. It was also Oklahoma’s first Big 12 loss in over four years, its last coming on April 23, 2017 to Baylor.
Saturday’s matchup was full of emotions, as a win for OSU would clinch its first Big 12 title since 1995 and a win for OU would put the Big 12 title on the line in a winner-take-all Sunday matchup.
The Sooners struck first again, plating two runs in the top of the third inning off a single from Coleman and a double from Alo. They added two more runs, both of which came off a single from senior catcher Lynnsie Elam, in the top of the fifth to take a 4-0 lead.
#Sooners strike first with two runs on two hits from Coleman and Alo in the top of the third!— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 8, 2021
MID 3 | OU 2, OSU 0 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/T3zmVLSaeG
💥 𝐋𝐘𝐍𝐍𝐒 𝐃𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐒 💥@lynn_elam22 with the two-run single!— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 8, 2021
MID 5 | OU 4, OSU 0 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/6uIoKno1tu
Oklahoma added two insurance runs in the sixth and seventh from senior utility Nicole Mendes and junior utility Grace Green, but the Cowgirls wouldn’t go down without a fight. They loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh and plated a pair of runs, but freshman right-handed pitcher Nicole May shut the door on OSU’s comeback attempt and sealed the 6-4 Sooner win.
Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, who got ejected in the sixth inning for arguing a call at third base, applauded her team’s effort and focus in its series-evening win.
“Quite an intense game, that’s for sure,” Gasso said. “The team clutched up when they needed to and I was really excited to see that.”
For Sunday’s matchup, the Sooners picked up right where they left off, jumping out to a 9-1 lead through two-and-one-half innings. Once again, the Cowgirls responded, scoring six runs of their own in the bottom of the third to cut the OU lead to 9-7.
🚀 𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐘 to the 𝐌𝐎𝐎𝐍 🚀@nicole_mendes_ bounces her 6️⃣th home run of the year off the scoreboard!— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 8, 2021
T6 | OU 5, OSU 2 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/rsI6QZ1APN
Freshman Nicole May entered the game to finish the third inning for Oklahoma and delivered one of her best performances of the season. She held OSU to just one run over four-and-one-third innings and helped the Sooners capture their ninth consecutive Big 12 regular season title.
Oklahoma knew Bedlam would be a test, and Coleman had no doubt her team would respond positively from the adversity of Friday’s loss.
“I believe in this team,” Coleman said after Saturday’s game. “I believe in each and every player 100 percent. I knew we would respond and I’m just so proud of my team for responding today.”
Moving forward, Gasso and the Sooners will face tough moments throughout the postseason. However, the adversity of Bedlam tested OU, proving beneficial for its national title push.
“Ultimately, we needed something like that,” Gasso said. “There’s a lot on the line obviously and that is what the postseason is like. There are times when your back is against the wall and if you want to continue your season, you’ve got to find a way to get it done.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.