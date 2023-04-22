 Skip to main content
OU softball avenges early season loss to Baylor with 3-game sweep

Cydney Sanders

Sophomore infielder Cydney Sanders during the game against UIC on Mar. 3

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma (42-1, 12-0 Big 12) completed a three-game sweep of No. 16 Baylor (34-13, 4-8) in Waco on Saturday.

OU avenged its 4-3 loss to the Bears on Feb. 19 with 7-0, 4-0 and 2-0 victories in Friday’s contest and Saturday’s doubleheader, respectively. 

The Sooners collected 23 hits on the weekend. Junior Tiare Jennings tallied four hits, including a solo home run to give OU a 1-0 lead in game three. 

Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ sweep:

Pitching continues to anchor Sooners

OU’s pitching staff continued its dominance with three consecutive scoreless outings against Baylor. 

Sophomore Jordy Bahl made two appearances, including starting Friday’s contest. Bahl struck out 10 and allowed three hits in 6.1 scoreless innings on the weekend. Bahl gave up four runs and earned the loss in the Sooners’ previous meeting with Baylor. 

Senior Alex Storako and sophomore Nicole May dealt 13.1 scoreless combined innings and allowed six hits in their game two and game three starts, respectively.  OU has allowed two runs in its last nine games. 

Cydney Sanders surging at the plate

First baseman Cydney Sanders has turned a corner after a sluggish start to the season, showcased by her stellar weekend. 

Sanders went 4 for 6 with four RBIs and two home runs against the Bears. Sanders was bumped up to the four spot in OU’s lineup for the series finale. 

Sanders got the Sooners on the board Friday with a solo home run down the left field line in the second inning. 

Sanders then drove three of OU’s four runs home in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader with a three-run home run. 

OU’s defense shines

The Sooners’ scoreless streak was aided by an error-free weekend and a few defensive gems. 

Third baseman Alyssa Brito and Jennings flashed the leather on a pair of plays in consecutive innings during game one. 

Later that game, the Sooners denied a runner attempting to score on a bunt attempt and caught another Baylor base runner in a rundown to turn a double play. 

Next, OU will face Wichita State at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Wichita, Kansas. 

This story was edited by Austin Curtright.

