OU softball avenges early season loss to Baylor with 3-game sweep

Oklahoma (42-1, 12-0 Big 12) completed a three-game sweep of No. 16 Baylor (34-13, 4-8) in Waco on Saturday.
OU avenged its 4-3 loss to the Bears on Feb. 19 with 7-0, 4-0 and 2-0 victories in Friday’s contest and Saturday’s doubleheader, respectively.
The Sooners collected 23 hits on the weekend. Junior Tiare Jennings tallied four hits, including a solo home run to give OU a 1-0 lead in game three.
Tiare cleared for 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐨𝐟𝐟 early 🛫T1 | OU 1, BU 0 | @_tiarejennings pic.twitter.com/tAGAXGkAJm— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 22, 2023
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ sweep:
Pitching continues to anchor Sooners
OU’s pitching staff continued its dominance with three consecutive scoreless outings against Baylor.
Sophomore Jordy Bahl made two appearances, including starting Friday’s contest. Bahl struck out 10 and allowed three hits in 6.1 scoreless innings on the weekend. Bahl gave up four runs and earned the loss in the Sooners’ previous meeting with Baylor.
Senior Alex Storako and sophomore Nicole May dealt 13.1 scoreless combined innings and allowed six hits in their game two and game three starts, respectively. OU has allowed two runs in its last nine games.
Cydney Sanders surging at the plate
First baseman Cydney Sanders has turned a corner after a sluggish start to the season, showcased by her stellar weekend.
Sanders went 4 for 6 with four RBIs and two home runs against the Bears. Sanders was bumped up to the four spot in OU’s lineup for the series finale.
Sanders got the Sooners on the board Friday with a solo home run down the left field line in the second inning.
Get us started, @SandersCydney ☄️T2 | OU 1, BU 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/5nh5DWrM5T— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 22, 2023
Sanders then drove three of OU’s four runs home in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader with a three-run home run.
Back-to-back games with a 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐓 for @SandersCydney ☄️T6 | OU 4, BU 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/7ll4VqPvO9— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 22, 2023
OU’s defense shines
The Sooners’ scoreless streak was aided by an error-free weekend and a few defensive gems.
Third baseman Alyssa Brito and Jennings flashed the leather on a pair of plays in consecutive innings during game one.
𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 startin' strong 😮💨@alyss_33 » @SandersCydneyEND 1 | OU 0, BU 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/IV8aeySS0D— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 22, 2023
T 𝐀𝐈𝐑 A ⬆️Storako and the D leave a runner at third in the bottom half!END 3 | OU 0, BU 0 | @_tiarejennings pic.twitter.com/whahh6xdwf— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 22, 2023
Later that game, the Sooners denied a runner attempting to score on a bunt attempt and caught another Baylor base runner in a rundown to turn a double play.
🚨𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐄𝐃 🚨@OU_Softball’s defense is on high alert, first blocking the plate for an out, and then catching the runner in a pickle for the double play. #NCAASoftball x 🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/sQc0IOnYBp— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) April 22, 2023
Next, OU will face Wichita State at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Wichita, Kansas.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
