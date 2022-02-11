OU softball at Mark Campbell Invitational: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Mississippi State 9-0 in 5 innings

After run-ruling UC Santa Barbara 14-0 in its season opener on Thursday, No. 1 Oklahoma continues its opening weekend in the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, California.
Fresh off winning the 2021 Women's College World Series, the Sooners begin their title defense, while redshirt senior slugger Jocelyn Alo chases former OU standout Lauren Chamberlain's all-time home run record.
Here's a look at Oklahoma's performances in this weekend's tournament:
Game 2, Feb. 11: Sooners 9, Mississippi State 0
Sophomore right-hander Nicole May earned the win for the Sooners, pitching five innings and recording 10 strikeouts while scattering just two hits.
Junior utility Mackenzie Donihoo, Alo and senior utility Grace Green each hammered home runs in the win. Alo also contributed a team-leading two RBIs.
Following a leadoff single from Jennings, Alo’s home run in the bottom of the first inning gave Oklahoma a 2-0 lead. The blast was the 90th of her career, making her one of four NCAA players to reach that milestone. The star slugger is also now five homers away from tying former OU great Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA all-time career record of 95.
In the bottom of the second, Oklahoma scored three times following two RBI singles from Jennings and junior catcher Kinzie Hansen, alongside a sacrifice fly from senior infielder Grace Lyons.
Donihoo and Green’s homers went back-to-back in the third inning. In the fourth inning, freshman outfielder Hannah Coor and Lyons both scored on a throwing error.
Game 1, Feb. 11: Sooners 5, Loyola Marymount 0
Jennings and Hansen led the way for the Sooners in the batter's box, tallying two hits apiece. Hansen also notched seven put-outs at catcher.
The game’s first run came in the bottom of the third inning, when Jennings rocketed a solo home run to left center field. The infielder blew the door open with a three-run homer in the fourth inning, putting the Sooners up 4-0. Jennings has gone 5-6 with four home runs and seven RBIs in the Sooners’ first two games.
𝐓𝐈𝐀 will get us going! 3️⃣rd 💣 in two games for @_tiarejennings! B3 | OU 1, LMU 0 | 📺 @FloSoftball pic.twitter.com/JllDzVV8NY— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 12, 2022
In the fifth inning, redshirt senior Taylon Snow brought in sophomore Jayda Coleman with an RBI single, extending OU’s lead to 5-0. Redshirt senior Jana Johns did not record a hit, but was hit by a pitch for the 80th time in her career, giving the former South Carolina transfer the second highest hit-by-pitch count in program history.
North Texas transfer right-hander Hope Trautwein took to the circle in the Sooners’ first four innings. The redshirt senior held LMU scoreless, allowing four hits and striking out five batters to earn her first win of the season.
Freshman Jordy Bahl replaced Trautwein on the rubber to begin the fifth inning, allowing only one hit and striking out six of the 10 batters she faced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.