OU softball at Mark Campbell Invitational: No. 1 Sooners finish 4-0, end weekend with 9-0 run rule over UC-San Diego

No. 1 Oklahoma finished with four wins and zero losses at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, California.
Fresh off winning the 2021 Women's College World Series, the Sooners begin their title defense, while redshirt senior slugger Jocelyn Alo chases former OU standout Lauren Chamberlain's all-time home run record.
Here's a look at Oklahoma's performances in this weekend's tournament:
Game 4, Feb. 13: Sooners 9, UCSD 0
Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein earned the win against the Tritons in her first complete game of the season, allowing just one hit and striking out eight of 17 batters faced. The appearance was the North Texas transfer’s third of this season.
Sophomore utility Jayda Coleman went 3-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run and five RBIs in the win. Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo and redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns both tallied two hits and scored four combined runs.
During the bottom of the first inning, Coleman’s RBI single scored sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings to take a 1-0 lead.
The Sooners failed to score in the second inning but added two runs to their lead in the third. Senior utility Grace Green drew a walk that scored Alo, before Johns scored off an error.
Coleman’s walk off inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning scored sophomore utility Alyssa Brito and Johns to seal the run-rule.
Game 3, Feb. 12: Sooners 4, UCLA 1
Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl tossed a complete game for the Sooners, striking out 14 batters and allowing only one run on four hits. The Bruins’ lone run came on an error by junior catcher Kinzie Hansen in the top of the third inning.
OU tallied eight hits as a team, including a 2-for-3 performance by senior infielder Jana Johns. The Sooners brought their first run across in the second inning. Johns knocked a double off the wall, then scored from an RBI single from redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow.
With two outs in the third inning, senior infielder Grace Lyons was put on first base after being hit by a pitch. Later in the inning, Lyons and Johns scored on RBI singles from outfielder Mackenzie Donihoo and senior Lynnsie Elam, who was pinch hitting.
OU added another run in the sixth inning, when three consecutive errors scored freshman Hannah Coor.
Game 2, Feb. 11: Sooners 9, Mississippi State 0
Sophomore right-hander Nicole May earned the win for the Sooners, pitching five innings and recording 10 strikeouts while scattering just two hits.
Donihoo, Alo and senior utility Grace Green each hammered home runs in the win. Alo also contributed a team-leading two RBIs.
Following a leadoff single from sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings, Alo’s home run in the bottom of the first inning gave Oklahoma a 2-0 lead. The blast was the 90th of her career, making her one of four NCAA players to reach that milestone. The star slugger is also now five homers away from tying Chamberlain’s NCAA career record of 95.
In the bottom of the second, Oklahoma scored three times following two RBI singles from Jennings and Hansen, alongside a sacrifice fly from Lyons. Donihoo and Green’s homers went back-to-back in the third inning. In the fourth inning, Coor and Lyons both scored on a throwing error.
Game 1, Feb. 11: Sooners 5, Loyola Marymount 0
Jennings and Hansen led the way for the Sooners in the batter's box, tallying two hits apiece. Hansen also notched seven put-outs at catcher.
The game’s first run came in the bottom of the third inning, when Jennings rocketed a solo home run to left center field. The infielder blew the door open with a three-run homer in the fourth inning, putting the Sooners up 4-0.
𝐓𝐈𝐀 will get us going! 3️⃣rd 💣 in two games for @_tiarejennings! B3 | OU 1, LMU 0 | 📺 @FloSoftball pic.twitter.com/JllDzVV8NY— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 12, 2022
In the fifth inning, Snow brought in sophomore utility Jayda Coleman with an RBI single, extending OU’s lead to 5-0.
North Texas transfer right-hander Hope Trautwein took to the circle in the Sooners’ first four innings. The redshirt senior held LMU scoreless, allowing four hits and striking out five batters to earn her first win of the season.
Bahl replaced Trautwein on the rubber to begin the fifth inning, allowing only one hit and striking out six of the 10 batters she faced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.