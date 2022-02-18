OU softball at Houston Classic: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Houston 8-0 in 2nd game of weekend

After Oklahoma's season-opening tournament at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, California, it returns to action in the Houston Classic to play five games over the weekend.
The Sooners, the unanimous No. 1-ranked team in the country, are fresh off a 2021 National Championship. OU will look to continue its undefeated start while senior utility Jocelyn Alo chases former Oklahoma standout Lauren Chamberlain for the all-time home run record.
Here's a look at the Sooners' performance in this weekend's tournament:
Game 2, Feb. 18: Sooners 8, Houston 0
The Sooners notched only five hits, but drew eight walks to assist their run rule of the Cougars. OU was also aided by an error and two wild pitches.
Redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns clobbered a two-run home run in the first inning to bring across the Sooners’ first runs. Two walks, an error and a wild pitch brought two more runs in to stretch OU’s lead to 4-0 after the top of the first inning.
With the bases loaded in the top of the third inning, sophomore utility Jayda Coleman knocked a single through the middle of the infield to bring two more runs in. Junior outfielder Mackenzie Donihoo added another run on a sacrifice fly which scored senior infielder Grace Green.
In the fifth inning, another wild pitch scored Coleman, giving her a second run and bringing the score to 8-0.
Sophomore right-hander Nicole May took the circle for the Sooners, recording six strikeouts and allowing only one hit en route to a complete game shutout.
Game 1, Feb. 18: Sooners 15, McNeese State 1
Senior infielder Grace Lyons, Green and Johns all finished with one home run. Johns also tallied five RBIs, alongside three RBIs from sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings.
Three pitchers appeared in the circle for the Sooners. Freshman Jordy Bahl earned the win with 3.1 innings pitched, four strikeouts and one walk. Junior Macy McAdoo pitched 0.2 innings but allowed the Cowboys' only run of the game in the fourth. McAdoo allowed just one hit but also posted a strikeout.
Redshirt senior Hope Trautwein closed the game for Oklahoma in the bottom of the fifth inning, striking out two batters and allowing a hit and a walk.
The Sooners gained an early 1-0 lead in the first inning following Alo’s RBI double that scored Jennings. In the second inning, Oklahoma’s offense exploded with 10 runs. Lyons extended OU’s lead with a solo home run to left field. Moments later, Jennings smacked a single resulting in junior outfielder Rylie Boone and Donihoo scoring on an error.
With a 4-0 lead, Johns’ two-RBI single scored Alo and Jennings. Then, Coleman's sacrifice fly to left field scored junior catcher Kinzie Hansen.
With a 7-0 lead, the Sooners added four more runs. Redshirt senior Taylon Snow's single brought in Johns. Then, Lyons scored off an error before Jennings knocked a two-RBI single to score Donihoo and Snow.
OU went scoreless in the third and fourth innings. At the top of the fifth inning, however, Green blasted a solo home run. After that, Johns homered over right field to score freshman utility Sophia Nugent and Alo.
