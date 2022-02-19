OU softball at Houston Classic: Jocelyn Alo ties Lauren Chamberlain's NCAA home run record; Sooners run-rule Texas State to finish weekend

After Oklahoma's season-opening tournament at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, California, it returns to action in the Houston Classic to play five games over the weekend.
The Sooners, the unanimous No. 1-ranked team in the country, are fresh off a 2021 National Championship. OU will look to continue its undefeated start while senior utility Jocelyn Alo chases former Oklahoma standout Lauren Chamberlain for the all-time home run record.
Here's a look at the Sooners' performances in this weekend's tournament:
Game 5, Feb. 20: Sooners 8, Texas State 0
In the first inning, Alo roped her fifth home run in two days. Alo’s two-run blast was the 95th of her career, tying Chamberlain’s NCAA record.
🤙 𝐍𝐨. 𝟗𝟓!!! 🤙@78jocelyn_alo has tied the 𝐍𝐂𝐀𝐀 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐑𝐮𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝! 👑#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/XFM1Qjnn3e— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 20, 2022
𝐀 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭.🔊🆙 @78jocelyn_alo #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/7HCv4RReAX— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 20, 2022
"It was actually pretty crazy, and I feel like (coach Patty Gasso) just kind of calmed me down through the whole process of this thing," Alo said after her historic moment.
"It is a hard thing to do, but I'm just trying to enjoy every moment that happens, and it's even sweeter whenever I get to hug my family after, and my whole family got to be here to experience this, so it was cool. Hopefully next weekend if (I break the record) my mom will be there as well, and my grandparents, so it'll just be even more special."
Later in the first inning, redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow launched another two-run homer, giving OU a 4-0 advantage at the end of the first. In the second inning, sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings knocked the Sooners’ third two-run home run of the day, pushing the lead to 6-0.
Senior infielder Grace Lyons added a two-run walk off homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to cap off a successful weekend for the Sooners.
Sophomore right-hander Nicole May started in the circle for OU, holding the Bobcats scoreless to go along with five strikeouts. Freshman right-hander Jordy Ball took over in the fifth inning, striking out one and allowing zero hits.
Game 4, Feb. 19: Sooners 13, Houston 0
Alo blasted two home runs and tallied five RBIs on three hits in the five-inning run-rule against the Cougars. That gave Alo 94 career home runs, putting her just two away from breaking Chamberlain’s NCAA record. Alongside Alo, junior catcher Kinzie Hansen and redshirt senior infield Jana Johns each hit a home run. Hansen also had three RBIs.
Bahl pitched 3.1 innings in her fourth win this season. She struck out five of 11 batters faced and allowed just one hit. In the bottom of the fourth, junior right-handed pitcher Macy McAdoo relieved Bahl in the circle.
McAdoo’s stint didn’t last long, however, as she walked three hitters and threw two wild pitches. May closed for the Sooners, pitching 1.2 innings with four strikeouts.
Hansen got OU on the board first with her three-run home run in the first inning. Then, during the second inning, Alo hammered another three-run home run to left field. Following that, Johns launched a solo home run to give the Sooners another run. Sophomore infielder Alyssa Brito capped Oklahoma’s five-run second inning with a sacrifice fly that scored Hansen.
Alo launched her fourth home run of the day in the third inning. The Sooners tallied two runs at the top of the fourth inning, following RBI singles from junior utility Mackenzie Donihoo and Alo.
At the top of the fifth, freshman utility Turiya Coleman roped an RBI double, scoring redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam. After, Donihoo’s sacrifice fly gave Oklahoma a 13-0 lead and scored Coleman for the final run of the game.
Game 3, Feb. 19: Sooners 11, McNeese State 0
Redshirt senior Hope Trautwein dominated in the pitching circle, tossing an eight strikeout no-hitter in the five inning run-rule. The right-handed North Texas transfer only allowed one batter to reach base on a walk.
Three consecutive singles followed by a walk scored Jennings to bring the Sooners’ first runs across the plate. Hansen, Snow and Lyons each added an RBI, bringing OU’s lead to 4-0 at the end of the first inning.
In the second inning, Alo added two runs with a two-run homer over the right center field wall. The Sooners picked up three more runs in the third inning when junior outfielder Riley Boone knocked a home run over left center field.
Alo and Brito both hit solo shots over the fence in the bottom of the fourth inning to cap OU’s third run-rule victory of the event.
Game 2, Feb. 18: Sooners 8, Houston 0
The Sooners notched only five hits, but drew eight walks to assist their run rule of the Cougars. OU was also aided by an error and two wild pitches.
Johns clobbered a two-run home run in the first inning to bring across the Sooners’ first runs. Two walks, an error and a wild pitch brought two more runs in to stretch OU’s lead to 4-0 after the top of the first inning.
With the bases loaded in the top of the third inning, sophomore utility Jayda Coleman knocked a single through the middle of the infield to bring two more runs in. Donihoo added another run on a sacrifice fly which scored senior infielder Grace Green.
In the fifth inning, another wild pitch scored Coleman, giving her a second run and bringing the score to 8-0. May took the circle for the Sooners, recording six strikeouts and allowing only one hit en route to a complete game shutout.
Game 1, Feb. 18: Sooners 15, McNeese State 1
Lyons, Green and Johns all finished with one home run. Johns also tallied five RBIs, alongside three RBIs from Jennings.
Three pitchers appeared in the circle for the Sooners. Bahl earned the win with 3.1 innings pitched, four strikeouts and one walk. McAdoo pitched 0.2 innings but allowed the Cowboys' only run of the game in the fourth. She allowed just one hit and also posted a strikeout.
Trautwein closed the game for Oklahoma in the bottom of the fifth inning, striking out two batters and allowing a hit and a walk.
The Sooners gained an early 1-0 lead in the first inning following Alo’s RBI double that scored Jennings. In the second inning, Oklahoma’s offense exploded with 10 runs. Lyons extended OU’s lead with a solo home run to left field. Moments later, Jennings smacked a single resulting in Boone and Donihoo scoring on an error.
With a 4-0 lead, Johns’ two-RBI single scored Alo and Jennings, then Coleman's sacrifice fly to left field scored Hansen. With a 7-0 lead, the Sooners added four more runs. Snow's single brought in Johns, then Lyons scored off an error before Jennings knocked a two-RBI single to score Donihoo and Snow.
OU went scoreless in the third and fourth innings. At the top of the fifth inning, however, Green blasted a solo home run. After that, Johns homered over right field to score freshman utility Sophia Nugent and Alo.
After sweeping the Houston Classic, the Sooners return to action at 2:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 25 at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California.
