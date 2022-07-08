OU softball: Arizona State transfer infielder Cydney Sanders announces commitment to Sooners

Former Arizona State infielder Cydney Sanders has committed to transfer to Oklahoma, she announced Wednesday via Twitter.
Excited for this opportunity #Boomer pic.twitter.com/ELM0yVjUWp— Cydney Sanders (@SandersCydney) July 8, 2022
Sanders entered the transfer portal June 20. The freshman started 54 games for the Sun Devils in 2022 and was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. She finished the season with a .425 batting average, 21 home runs and 63 RBIs.
The San Marcos, California native set a single-season program record for home runs, earned All-American honors and was a top-3 finalist for National Freshman of the Year, which was awarded to OU's ace Jordy Bahl.
The Sooners, fresh off their second-straight national championship win, added Michigan transfer pitcher Alex Storako on June 13 and Arizona State transfer pitcher Alynah Torres on June 21.
