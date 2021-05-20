OU softball: 7 Sooners named to NFCA All-Region First Team, tying program record

Redshirt senior Shannon Saile, senior Jocelyn Alo, junior Grace Lyons, sophomore Mackenzie Donihoo, sophomore Kinzie Hansen and freshmen Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings were named to the 2021 National Fastpitch Coaches Association's All-Region First Team on Thursday.
8️⃣ All-Region selections. A 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 7️⃣ first-teamers. 👏 #ChampionshipMindsethttps://t.co/QX4clz4hBK— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 20, 2021
The seven selections ties OU's program record for first-team selections. That amount was also tied for the most in the country, alongside UCLA's seven first-team members.
Redshirt senior Nicole Mendes earned All-Region Second Team status, giving Oklahoma its eight selection overall. This is the sixth time in seven seasons the Sooners have had eight players recognized in the NFCA All-Central Regional Team.
Previously, OU won the Big 12 Tournament Championship after run-ruling Oklahoma State, 10-2, in six innings. In the prior tournament games, the Sooners run-ruled Baylor, 10-2, in five innings and bested Texas Tech, 8-2.
Next, Oklahoma takes on Morgan State in the NCAA Norman Regional at 7:30 p.m. on May 21 at Marita Hynes Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.