You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball: 7 Sooners named to NFCA All-Region First Team, tying program record

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Sooners

Sooners celebrate during the Big 12 softball championship against Oklahoma State on May 15.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Redshirt senior Shannon Saile, senior Jocelyn Alo, junior Grace Lyons, sophomore Mackenzie Donihoo, sophomore Kinzie Hansen and freshmen Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings were named to the 2021 National Fastpitch Coaches Association's All-Region First Team on Thursday.

The seven selections ties OU's program record for first-team selections. That amount was also tied for the most in the country, alongside UCLA's seven first-team members.

Redshirt senior Nicole Mendes earned All-Region Second Team status, giving Oklahoma its eight selection overall. This is the sixth time in seven seasons the Sooners have had eight players recognized in the NFCA All-Central Regional Team.

Previously, OU won the Big 12 Tournament Championship after run-ruling Oklahoma State, 10-2, in six innings. In the prior tournament games, the Sooners run-ruled Baylor, 10-2, in five innings and bested Texas Tech, 8-2.

Next, Oklahoma takes on Morgan State in the NCAA Norman Regional at 7:30 p.m. on May 21 at Marita Hynes Stadium.

Newsletters

Tags

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments