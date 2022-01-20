 Skip to main content
OU softball: 4 Sooners named to inaugural Big 12 Preseason Team

  • Updated
Jocelyn Alo

Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo during the game against Seminole State on Oct. 20.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Four Sooners were named to the inaugural 12-player Big 12 Preseason Team, the conference announced on Thursday morning.

Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo, who is the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year and USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, was named to the list. So were junior catcher Kinzie Hansen, sophomore outfielder Jayda Coleman and sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings. Jennings was one of the two unanimous picks on the team.

The Sooners tied Oklahoma State with four picks, while Texas garnered three and Iowa State placed one. The players were selected regardless of position, and coaches weren’t allowed to vote for their own players.

OU’s first game of the 2022 season will be against UC Santa Barbara at 4:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 10, in Santa Barbara, California. 

