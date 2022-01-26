 Skip to main content
OU softball: 4 Sooners named to 2022 USA Collegiate Softball Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List

Jocelyn Alo

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo during the Women’s College World Series second championship game against Florida State on June 9.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Four Oklahoma players were among the 50 athletes announced to the 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List on Wednesday.

Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo, the reigning 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, junior catcher Kinzie Hansen, sophomore utility Jayda Coleman and sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings made the cut. It's Alo’s fourth appearance on the watchlist, while it's the first for Jennings, Hansen and Coleman.

OU’s four selections are the most for any team in the country. Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma State and UCLA are tied for second with three players apiece. The top 25 finalists for the award will be announced on April 20, with the top 10 coming on May 4 and the final three on May 18.

Looking forward, the Sooners’ first game of the 2022 season will be against UC Santa Barbara at 4:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 10, in Santa Barbara, California.

