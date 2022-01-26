OU softball: 4 Sooners named to 2022 USA Collegiate Softball Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List

Four Oklahoma players were among the 50 athletes announced to the 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List on Wednesday.
With softball season around the corner, @USASoftball has announced the Top 50 “Watch List” for the 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award.📰 https://t.co/MwewCcxH0A#NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/tF7cHZ0S1r— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) January 26, 2022
Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo, the reigning 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, junior catcher Kinzie Hansen, sophomore utility Jayda Coleman and sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings made the cut. It's Alo’s fourth appearance on the watchlist, while it's the first for Jennings, Hansen and Coleman.
OU’s four selections are the most for any team in the country. Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma State and UCLA are tied for second with three players apiece. The top 25 finalists for the award will be announced on April 20, with the top 10 coming on May 4 and the final three on May 18.
Looking forward, the Sooners’ first game of the 2022 season will be against UC Santa Barbara at 4:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 10, in Santa Barbara, California.
