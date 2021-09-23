OU softball: 2022 pitcher Kierston Deal announces commitment to Sooners

Class of 2022 pitcher Kierston Deal announced her commitment to Oklahoma on Thursday afternoon.
I am so blessed and excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic future with the University of Oklahoma. I can’t thank my family, coaches and community enough!! Shout out to the coaches for believing in me and giving me this amazing opportunity!! pic.twitter.com/AtN4IwW3We— Kierston Deal (@DealKierston) September 23, 2021
Back in December, Deal was committed to South Carolina, but has since chosen OU to help her pursue her athletic and academic future. Deal currently attends East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, North Carolina. In her most recent high school season she posted a 0.72 ERA and a state-best 292 strikeouts.
Deal joins shortstop Avery Hodge and pitcher Savannah Guerin in OU’s 2022 recruiting class. After capturing their fifth national championship in 2021, the Sooners should garner more high-profile commitments as the offseason progresses.
On Wednesday, OU released its schedule of fall scrimmages, which begins Oct. 13 against North Central Texas College.
