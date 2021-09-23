You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball: 2022 pitcher Kierston Deal announces commitment to Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
2021 national champion banner

The 2021 national champion banner is unveiled during the 2021 OU softball national championship celebration at Marita Hynes Field on June 12.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Class of 2022 pitcher Kierston Deal announced her commitment to Oklahoma on Thursday afternoon.

Back in December, Deal was committed to South Carolina, but has since chosen OU to help her pursue her athletic and academic future. Deal currently attends East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, North Carolina. In her most recent high school season she posted a 0.72 ERA and a state-best 292 strikeouts.

Deal joins shortstop Avery Hodge and pitcher Savannah Guerin in OU’s 2022 recruiting class. After capturing their fifth national championship in 2021, the Sooners should garner more high-profile commitments as the offseason progresses.

On Wednesday, OU released its schedule of fall scrimmages, which begins Oct. 13 against North Central Texas College.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments