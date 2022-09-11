OU soccer: Sooners use offensive onslaught to take down Oral Roberts 5-2 on road

Oklahoma (3-2-2) defeated Oral Roberts (4-3-1) 5-2 on Sunday evening in Tulsa.
As the Sooners have looked to get over their offensive slump, having only scored eight goals in the past six games, they had an aggressive offensive performance with 23 shots and eight corners, leading to five goals.
Oklahoma freshman goalkeeper Olivia Ramey had three saves which aided OU in its victory over the Golden Eagles. ORU ended the game with 12 shots, 11 corners, and five saves.
The Sooners came out rolling offensively in the first half with four goals from four different players. Senior forward Emma Hawkins scored the first goal of the game in the fifth minute, assisted by sophomore forward Leonie Weber.
Emma puts us on 🔝 early! 💥 6' | OU 1, ORU 0@emmahawkins_2 | 📺 ORUSN pic.twitter.com/0xWK0CDes2— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 11, 2022
OU redshirt senior Bri Amos scored a goal from a deep ball about 25 yards out in the 17th minute, assisted by junior midfielder Cailey England.
𝘽𝙍𝙄 from 𝘿𝙀𝙀𝙋 😱@brianna_amos | 📺 ORUSN pic.twitter.com/flC2MpuCnP— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 11, 2022
Freshman forward Chelsea Wagner scored her second collegiate goal in the 31st minute, bringing the Sooners' lead to 3-0.
Second collegiate goal for @cpwags10! pic.twitter.com/CH53P77eE1— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 11, 2022
In the 34th minute, freshman forward Morganne Eikelbarner scored a goal with the assist of Wagner, making it two consecutive games in which Eikelbarner has scored a goal.
🔥 That's 𝘍𝘖𝘜𝘙 first half goals 🔥@morganneeik finds the back of the net for the second straight game! 35' | OU 4, ORU 0 pic.twitter.com/f2i7D82vLX— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 11, 2022
Oral Roberts midfielder Kennedy Langebartels scored a last minute goal off a penalty kick in the 44th minute, bringing the score 4-1 in favor of OU at the end of the first half.
Oral Roberts started the second half strong by scoring a goal in the 47th minute via forward Samantha See.
OU sophomore defender Sheridan Michel scored her first collegiate goal for the Sooners in the 66th minute, assisted by Weber to cap the victory.
𝘗𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘦𝘹𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘥 🤌Leo Weber » @Sheridan_m12 pic.twitter.com/JSaLanXo72— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 11, 2022
The Sooners ended the game with two yellow cards in the 89th minute, showing physicality in bringing their total yellow cards during the game to five, compared to none for ORU.
Oklahoma's next matchup is against East Tennessee State at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 15 in Johnson City.
