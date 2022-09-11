 Skip to main content
OU soccer: Sooners use offensive onslaught to take down Oral Roberts 5-2 on road

  Updated
  • 0
Sheridan Michel

Then-freshman defender Sheridan Michel during the game against Baylor on Oct. 28, 2021.

 Parker Shinsky/The Daily

Oklahoma (3-2-2) defeated Oral Roberts (4-3-1) 5-2 on Sunday evening in Tulsa.

As the Sooners have looked to get over their offensive slump, having only scored eight goals in the past six games, they had an aggressive offensive performance with 23 shots and eight corners, leading to five goals.

Oklahoma freshman goalkeeper Olivia Ramey had three saves which aided OU in its victory over the Golden Eagles. ORU ended the game with 12 shots, 11 corners, and five saves.

The Sooners came out rolling offensively in the first half with four goals from four different players. Senior forward Emma Hawkins scored the first goal of the game in the fifth minute, assisted by sophomore forward Leonie Weber.

OU redshirt senior Bri Amos scored a goal from a deep ball about 25 yards out in the 17th minute, assisted by junior midfielder Cailey England.

Freshman forward Chelsea Wagner scored her second collegiate goal in the 31st minute, bringing the Sooners' lead to 3-0.

In the 34th minute, freshman forward Morganne Eikelbarner scored a goal with the assist of Wagner, making it two consecutive games in which Eikelbarner has scored a goal.

Oral Roberts midfielder Kennedy Langebartels scored a last minute goal off a penalty kick in the 44th minute, bringing the score 4-1 in favor of OU at the end of the first half.

Oral Roberts started the second half strong by scoring a goal in the 47th minute via forward Samantha See. 

OU sophomore defender Sheridan Michel scored her first collegiate goal for the Sooners in the 66th minute, assisted by Weber to cap the victory.

The Sooners ended the game with two yellow cards in the 89th minute, showing physicality in bringing their total yellow cards during the game to five, compared to none for ORU. 

Oklahoma's next matchup is against East Tennessee State at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 15 in Johnson City.

