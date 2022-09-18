OU soccer: Sooners top Murray State 2-0 on road for 4th consecutive win

Oklahoma (5-2-2) defeated Murray State (1-6-1) 2-0 on Sunday afternoon in Murray, Kentucky.
OU was able to secure the victory with 17 shots, seven corners, and two saves. MSU had six shots and one corner.
Murray State goalkeeper Jenna Villacres had an imposing defensive performance, leading the Racers with 12 saves for the game. Oklahoma freshman goalkeeper Olivia Ramey made two saves.
The first half was a defensive slugfest, as the Sooners put seven of nine shots on goal, but Villacres had six saves to hold Oklahoma to a one score lead.
Freshman midfielder Michelle Pak scored her first collegiate goal in the 23rd minute to give the Sooners a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Let's 𝙂𝙊 @michellepak03! 💥OU 1, MUR 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/gxpvaoMaWv— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 18, 2022
Villacres continued her impressive defensive effort with another six saves in the second half. OU stayed aggressive with its seven shots on goal in the second half.
After hitting one shot off the crossbar, Oklahoma senior forward Emma Hawkins was able to send one into the net in the 68th minute, topping off the Sooners’ victory.
𝘚𝘰 𝘤𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘦 🤏 @emmahawkins_2 sends one off the crossbar! OU 1, MUR 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/ymKLyEnTLg— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 18, 2022
Bend it like 𝘌𝘔𝘔𝘈 😱@emmahawkins_2 | OU 2, MUR 0 pic.twitter.com/t0UbZZ6osA— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 18, 2022
Oklahoma will start Big 12 play against Baylor at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 in Waco.
