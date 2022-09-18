 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU soccer: Sooners top Murray State 2-0 on road for 4th consecutive win

  • Updated
  • 0
Bri Amos

Senior forward Bri Amos during the game against Kansas State on Oct. 17th.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

Oklahoma (5-2-2) defeated Murray State (1-6-1) 2-0 on Sunday afternoon in Murray, Kentucky.

OU was able to secure the victory with 17 shots, seven corners, and two saves. MSU had six shots and one corner.

Murray State goalkeeper Jenna Villacres had an imposing defensive performance, leading the Racers with 12 saves for the game. Oklahoma freshman goalkeeper Olivia Ramey made two saves.

The first half was a defensive slugfest, as the Sooners put seven of nine shots on goal, but Villacres had six saves to hold Oklahoma to a one score lead.

Freshman midfielder Michelle Pak scored her first collegiate goal in the 23rd minute to give the Sooners a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Villacres continued her impressive defensive effort with another six saves in the second half. OU stayed aggressive with its seven shots on goal in the second half.

After hitting one shot off the crossbar, Oklahoma senior forward Emma Hawkins was able to send one into the net in the 68th minute, topping off the Sooners’ victory.

Oklahoma will start Big 12 play against Baylor at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 in Waco.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments