OU soccer: Sooners to face Texas Tech in Big 12 Soccer Championship quarterfinals

Sixth-seeded Oklahoma will face off against third-seeded Texas Tech in the 2022 Big 12 Soccer Championship quarterfinals at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex.
OU (8-7-3, 3-5-1 Big 12) looks to secure its first Big 12 tournament win since Nov. 6, 2016, against Iowa State. TTU (9-3-6, 5-1-3) is in a similar situation, looking to add its first tournament win since Nov. 8, 2015, when it beat Kansas to claim its only Big 12 Women’s Soccer Championship.
After a 2-1 defeat against Texas Tech on Oct. 2, Oklahoma will look to flip the narrative this time and get the victory against the Red Raiders. OU will be relying on senior forwards Emma Hawkins and Bri Amos to lead it to a victory. Hawkins has tallied six goals on 48 shots this season, and Amos has scored five goals on 35 shots.
Oklahoma dropped its regular season finale against No. 17 Texas 3-1 in Austin on Thursday night. The Sooners enter the postseason having lost four of their last five games, but they did notch a marquee 2-1 win over then-No. 12 TCU on Oct. 20.
Texas Tech has fared well this season with only three losses. Its only conference loss came to the Big 12 regular season champion Longhorns on Sept. 25. The Red Raiders finished the season with a 0-0 tie against TCU on Thursday.
The winner of Sunday’s match will advance to the Big 12 Championship Semifinals at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, against either second-seeded TCU or seventh-seeded Kansas.
