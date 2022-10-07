OU soccer: Sooners tie Oklahoma State 1-1 in front of largest home crowd in program history

After a scoreless first half, both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State needed to start the second half aggressive and get the ball into the back of the net.
Sooners (7-3-3) freshman midfielder Michelle Pak and Cowgirls (9-1-3) forward Gracie Bindbeutel did that for their teams, forcing a 1-1 tie Thursday night in Norman.
OU freshman goalkeeper Olivia Ramey and OSU goalkeeper Jordan Nytes were the stars of the game. Ramey had a career high of six saves, while Nytes had seven. Oklahoma State wasn't able to get many good looks on net as Ramey was usually around to stop the Cowgirls the few times they did.
That included a shot by OSU where Ramey had a spectacular save at the end of the game. If she didn't force a save here, OU would have been down 2-1 with less than a minute in the game. This was the moment she had been waiting for and Ramey knew she couldn't mess this up.
𝗢𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗮. 𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘆. 😤🧤 @OliviaRamey pic.twitter.com/FOKgr21SoH— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) October 7, 2022
“That's a keeper's dream right there,” Ramey said. “If they score, we lose, and there's no other option than that. I know I had to step up big, I've been training hard and prepared for it. It was just icing on the cake to top off the game.”
Despite the game ending in a tie, the Sooners were aggressive by keeping control of the ball for most of the game. OU finished the night with 20 shots, eight on goal, compared to OSU’s 16 shots, seven of them on goal.
Senior forward Emma Hawkins was a key component of OU’s offensive aggressiveness and finished with three fouls and one yellow card. Hawkins returned Thursday after missing two games with an undisclosed injury.
“Emma is a live wire, she brings intensity,” OU coach Mark Carr stated. “She's like electricity, she brings bolts of lightning.”
The Cowgirls finally got on the scoreboard in the second half when Bindbeutel got one in the back of the net in the 54th minute, giving OSU its first and only lead of the game. Pak responded late in the second half by scoring the equalizer in the 71st minute to tie the game for OU.
𝙂𝙊𝘼𝙇 🗣️Big moment in Bedlam for the freshman @michellepak03!72' | OU 1, OSU 1 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/l0wLofUZWP— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) October 7, 2022
OU had many close looks at the net, including a shot by Bri Amos early in the game and Emma Hawkins multiple times. Carr said the team needed to get better around the goal.
“We gotta do better around the goal,” Carr said. “You gotta put those balls in the back of the net. It's just the hardest thing to do.”
Hawkins struggled finishing plays which could be due to missing time.
“It's tough, her finishing was off.” Carr added on Hawkins. “I mean when you've been out for two games, you suddenly get thrown back into the 11th game. Her finishing was off a little bit, but she created chances, and now were going to hone her back in.”
Ramey dominated in goal for the Sooners in front of a record-breaking 3,197 fans inside John Crain Field.
“I think I played to the best of my ability tonight,” Ramey said. “I was trying to keep our defense organized and step up when I have too. Obviously it's no fun to concede a goal but to keep my team in the game was my goal after that. I think that we did well, our team stepped up, we stepped up in the back, and that made the difference.”
Next, the Sooners face Kansas and Kansas State on the road before returning home to play their final two home games of the regular season against No. 10 TCU and West Virginia.
“I would challenge these fans to come back.” Carr said. “This is a special team, this is a special team that's young and growing, and is full of electricity. Their energy matters, their energy is important to us. 3,197 fans. We have TCU and West Virginia here in a couple weeks. We want these people back, the girls feel it, the girls love it, they deserve it. They bleed crimson and cream, they’re the 12th man.”
