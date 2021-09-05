OU soccer: Sooners tie North Texas 2-2 in 3rd straight double overtime match

In its four-game homestand finale, Oklahoma (3-2-1) tied North Texas (3-1-2) 2-2 following double-overtime on Sunday evening.
At the 28th minute, UNT snagged the 1-0 lead with a corner kick. Then, eight minutes later, the lead was erased. Senior forward Jazzy Richards took control of possession and launched the ball past UNT goalkeeper Sarah Fuller, tying the game, 1-1, at the 36th minute. Richards’ kick was assisted by freshman forward Bailey Wesco and sophomore defender Sydney Sharts.
At the 50th minute, a free kick nearly granted OU another goal, but the ball glided past the right side of the goal. From then on, both the Sooners and Mean Green had numerous shot attempts but both were unable to score again until less than 10 minutes in regulation.
Due to a collision in the box, redshirt senior goalkeeper Nikki Panas shortly departed the field with an injury. Freshman goalkeeper Une Georgsen filled in for 19 minutes, until Panas re-entered after UNT’s goal at the 82nd minute.
Two minutes later, freshman forward Leonie Weber collected the deflection and launched the ball right past Fuller. Weber’s goal sent the battle to OU’s third straight overtime contest.
Neither team scored in the first or second overtime, sealing the game as a draw. The Sooners finished the game with 18 shots, six saves, and five corners, and the Mean Green marked down 17 shots, eight saves, and seven corners.
The Sooners will be on the road to face North Carolina State at 3 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 9 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
