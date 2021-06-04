OU soccer: Sooners sign former North Carolina freshman Lexi Strickland

Head coach Mark Carr announced the signing and transfer of former North Carolina freshman Lexi Strickland on Friday afternoon.
Got 𝙗𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧 today❗We are excited to welcome @alexisstrickk to our OU soccer family! 🔗 | https://t.co/ESu72bUsP9 pic.twitter.com/Sa8WZYge3R— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) June 4, 2021
Strickland played 27 games for the Tar Heels, where she scored four goals in 800 minutes. The North Carolina product joins Florida State’s Makala Thomas as the second high-profile transfer to land in Norman.
“Lexi is hard-working and relentless," Carr said in an OU press release. "She can play anywhere on the front line or as an attacking midfielder and she has a knack of arriving in the box and scoring in the right moments. She is lethal in front of goal and in the box - a clinical finisher and she is a monster in the air."
The freshman transfer will join 13 recruits this fall, as Carr hopes to help the Sooners recover from a 1-12-1 season that also featured them going 1-6-1 in conference play.
"We have a big belief in Lexi,” said Carr. “I look forward to seeing her improve our team this fall."
