OU soccer: Sooners shut out for second straight match in 2-0 road loss to No. 13 TCU

Oklahoma (4-9-1, 0-4 Big 12) fell to No. 13 TCU (10-2-1, 2-1-1) 2-0 on Thursday evening in Fort Worth.
The Horned frogs were able to shut out the Sooners with goals in the 33rd and 86th minutes to secure their second conference win of the season. OU has now been shut out in two consecutive games and three of its four contests in Big 12 play.
TCU struck first with a goal in the 33rd minute by junior forward Grace Collins. Oklahoma was unable to match the Horned Frogs in the first half, trailing TCU 1-0 with five shots to the Horned Frogs’ 11 and five fouls to TCU’s 6.
The second half was back and forth until a goal by TCU junior forward Skylar Heinrich in the 86th minute put the Horned frogs up 2-0. The Sooners were unable to answer through the remainder of the game. TCU led Oklahoma in 25-8 in shots on the night and had eight fouls to the Sooners’ nine.
Oklahoma will next play Kansas at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14 in Norman.
