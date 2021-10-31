You are the owner of this article.
OU soccer: Sooners' season ends with 5-2 loss to No. 20 Texas in 1st round of Big 12 Championship tournament

Bailey Wesco

Freshman forward Bailey Wesco during the match against Utah Valley on Sept. 16.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (8-11-1, 4-6-0 Big 12) ended its season on Sunday night with a 5-2 defeat at the hands of No. 2 seeded No. 20 Texas (11-3-5, 7-0-3) at the Big 12 Championship tournament in Round Rock, Texas.

The Sooners were able to rally for two goals in minutes 54 and 74 but were unable to stop the Longhorns’ 5-goal scoring barrage in minutes 35, 40, 58, 73 and 79. Texas gained advantage first in the 35th minute with a goal and took a commanding 2-0 lead in the 40th minute to head into the break leading Oklahoma 2-0.

OU retaliated quickly in the second half with a goal in the 54th minute from freshman forward Bailey Wesco. Texas followed suit in minute 58, finding the bottom left of the goal off the right foot of freshman forward Trinity Byars.

Byars wasn’t done there, either, striking again in minute 73 for the Longhorns. The Sooners struck back quickly in minute 74 with a goal from senior forward Jazzy Richards to make the score 4-2.Despite Oklahoma’s best efforts, Texas scored again in the 79th minute to increase its lead to 5-2.

Noticeably missing from action for the Sooners was senior goalkeeper and reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Nikki Panas who took a kick to the face in the team’s season closer with Baylor (8-4-6, 4-2-3). Freshman Une Georgsen played goalkeeper for the duration of the game and tallied five saves on the night. 

With the 5-2 Red River loss, the Sooners end the season with a final record of 8-11-1 which is a completely different place from where they were a year ago, finishing the 2020 season with only one win. As the program shifts its attention to year three of the Mark Carr era, the Sooners expect to maintain that trend of improvement.

