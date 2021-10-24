You are the owner of this article.
OU soccer: Sooners score late to defeat Iowa State 1-0 in final road match of regular season

Erika Yost

Redshirt senior midfielder Erika Yost during the game against Kansas State on Oct. 17th.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

In its final road match of the regular season, Oklahoma took down Iowa State  1-0 on Sunday afternoon and punched its ticket to the 2021 Big 12 Soccer Championship.

The first half of regulation was scoreless due to ISU (4-11, 1-6 Big 12) obstructing OU’s eight shots, including four threatening the goal, with four saves and OU (7-10-1, 3-5) pressuring the Cyclones to two shots.

After halftime, both teams wrestled to produce a goal on 11 shots by the Sooners and six by the Cyclones. Then, with two minutes remaining, the lone goal of the game was scored.

In the 88th minute, redshirt senior midfielder Erika Yost sent the ball to senior forward Bri Amos who reached the top center of the goal with her right-footed shot to give the Sooners the go-ahead goal. Her score delivered OU its third conference win and third victory in the past four games.

OU finished the match with 19 shots, 12 shots on goal and seven corners. The Sooners’ 12 shots on goal mark the third time they have had 12 or more shots on goal this season.

Oklahoma will conclude its regular season against Baylor at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Oct. 28 at John Crain Field in Norman on Bally Sports Oklahoma.

